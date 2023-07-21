By Denny Jacob

Booz Allen Hamilton entered a settlement agreement regarding a previously disclosed investigation over its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices.

The management and technology consulting services provider said Friday that the previously disclosed civil investigation related to certain elements of its practices that took place from 2011 to 2021. The agreement was with the U.S., acting through the Department of Justice and on behalf of the Defense Contract Management Agency.

Booz Allen agreed to pay $377.5 million, which it expects to pay with cash on hand and by drawing on its revolving credit facility, according to a regulatory filing.

The company said it entered the agreement to avoid protracted litigation but added it wasn't an admission of liability.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 1637ET