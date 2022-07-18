Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:51 2022-07-18 am EDT
90.86 USD   +0.61%
11:31aBooz Allen Receives 2022 Cogswell Award
BU
06:49aBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Wins $172 Million IDIQ Contract for Navy's Aviation Enterprise
MT
07/14Booz Allen Launches $100M Venture Capital Fund; Booz Allen Ventures to accelerate deployment of commercial tech for federal clients
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booz Allen Receives 2022 Cogswell Award

07/18/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eatontown team recognized for industrial-security excellence

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that its Eatontown, N.J., facility has been selected by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) as a 2022 recipient of the James S. Cogswell Award for outstanding industrial security achievement. This is the fifth time Booz Allen has received this award, the most prestigious honor DCSA bestows to cleared industry.

Cogswell awardees are recognized for establishing and maintaining a security program that goes well beyond the minimum National Industrial Security Program (NISP) requirements and providing leadership to other cleared facilities to set high standards for security. Booz Allen’s Eatontown location is one of just 26 facilities recognized by the DCSA this year out of more than 13,000 cleared facilities nationwide.

“This award reflects Booz Allen’s enduring commitment to supporting critical aerospace and defense missions while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security,” said Karen Dahut, president of the Global Defense Sector at Booz Allen. “It is an honor to once again receive this prestigious recognition.”

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell is responsible for the underlying principle of the industrial security program, recognizing the importance of true partnership between industry and government to ensure the protection of classified information, materials, and programs.

“We are pleased to accept the Cogswell Award as a reflection of our ongoing dedication to protecting our clients, advanced technologies, and unique solutions with the highest levels of industrial-security excellence,” said Angela Wallace, senior vice president and lead for Booz Allen’s Advanced Programs.

BAHPR-CO

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 29,300 people globally as of March 31, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
11:31aBooz Allen Receives 2022 Cogswell Award
BU
06:49aBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Wins $172 Million IDIQ Contract for Navy's Aviation Enterpr..
MT
07/14Booz Allen Launches $100M Venture Capital Fund; Booz Allen Ventures to accelerate deplo..
AQ
07/13Booz Allen Hamilton Launches $100 Million Venture Capital Fund Booz Allen Ventures
MT
07/13Booz Allen Launches $100M Venture Capital Fund
BU
07/11DOJ Sues To Block Merger Between Booz Allen Hamilton And EverWatch Based On Antitrust C..
AQ
07/05INSIDER SELL : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
MT
07/05INSIDER SELL : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
MT
07/01EverWatch acquisition would support national security missions
AQ
06/30Booz Allen Hamilton Disputes Justice Department Allegations Over EverWatch Merger
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 005 M - -
Net income 2023 547 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 11 946 M 11 946 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 29 300
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 90,30 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION6.50%11 946
ACCENTURE PLC-34.50%171 749
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%137 432
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.16%89 452
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.23%75 239
FORTINET, INC.-16.22%48 335