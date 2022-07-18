Booz Allen Receives 2022 Cogswell Award

Eatontown team recognized for industrial-security excellence

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that its Eatontown, N.J., facility has been selected by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) as a 2022 recipient of the James S. Cogswell Award for outstanding industrial security achievement. This is the fifth time Booz Allen has received this award, the most prestigious honor DCSA bestows to cleared industry.

Cogswell awardees are recognized for establishing and maintaining a security program that goes well beyond the minimum National Industrial Security Program (NISP) requirements and providing leadership to other cleared facilities to set high standards for security. Booz Allen’s Eatontown location is one of just 26 facilities recognized by the DCSA this year out of more than 13,000 cleared facilities nationwide.

“This award reflects Booz Allen’s enduring commitment to supporting critical aerospace and defense missions while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security,” said Karen Dahut, president of the Global Defense Sector at Booz Allen. “It is an honor to once again receive this prestigious recognition.”

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell is responsible for the underlying principle of the industrial security program, recognizing the importance of true partnership between industry and government to ensure the protection of classified information, materials, and programs.

“We are pleased to accept the Cogswell Award as a reflection of our ongoing dedication to protecting our clients, advanced technologies, and unique solutions with the highest levels of industrial-security excellence,” said Angela Wallace, senior vice president and lead for Booz Allen’s Advanced Programs.

