Booz Allen Response to Antitrust Suit

Booz Allen Hamilton has issued the following statement regarding its proposed EverWatch acquisition, from company spokesperson Jessica Klenk:

For 108 years Booz Allen Hamilton has served clients with integrity and dedication. We are proud of the work we do in service of our government partners to help address some of the toughest problems this country faces. We take very seriously our responsibility to provide the most innovative and effective solutions to meet critical national missions.

We strongly disagree with the Department of Justice’s characterization of the proposed $440 million, approximately 500-person EverWatch transaction. We believe the acquisition would bring together two companies with complementary capabilities to support our collective national security interests and would enhance competition overall in an industry that is highly competitive.

The transaction would accelerate technology development cycles and enable faster delivery of classified software development and analytics for national security clients, including AI, full-spectrum cyber operations, mission analytics, 5G, and TechSIGINT capabilities.

Grounded in Booz Allen’s culture, values, and commitment to national security missions, this transaction would drive major digital and cyber transformation in the Intelligence Community and beyond, creating a more comprehensive portfolio of offerings to a wider range of intelligence and defense clients.

Booz Allen believes the transaction would deliver significant benefits to our government clients and we refute any suggestion that the proposed transaction would harm government agencies or taxpayers.

