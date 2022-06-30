Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-06-30 pm EDT
90.37 USD   +2.08%
01:23pBooz Allen Response to Antitrust Suit
BU
10:12aUS Justice Department Files Lawsuit to Stop Booz Allen Hamilton From Acquiring EverWatch
MT
08:48aUS Justice Department Files Lawsuit to Stop Booz Allen Hamilton From Acquiring EverWatch
MT
Booz Allen Response to Antitrust Suit

06/30/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
Booz Allen Hamilton has issued the following statement regarding its proposed EverWatch acquisition, from company spokesperson Jessica Klenk:

For 108 years Booz Allen Hamilton has served clients with integrity and dedication. We are proud of the work we do in service of our government partners to help address some of the toughest problems this country faces. We take very seriously our responsibility to provide the most innovative and effective solutions to meet critical national missions.

We strongly disagree with the Department of Justice’s characterization of the proposed $440 million, approximately 500-person EverWatch transaction. We believe the acquisition would bring together two companies with complementary capabilities to support our collective national security interests and would enhance competition overall in an industry that is highly competitive.

The transaction would accelerate technology development cycles and enable faster delivery of classified software development and analytics for national security clients, including AI, full-spectrum cyber operations, mission analytics, 5G, and TechSIGINT capabilities.

Grounded in Booz Allen’s culture, values, and commitment to national security missions, this transaction would drive major digital and cyber transformation in the Intelligence Community and beyond, creating a more comprehensive portfolio of offerings to a wider range of intelligence and defense clients.

Booz Allen believes the transaction would deliver significant benefits to our government clients and we refute any suggestion that the proposed transaction would harm government agencies or taxpayers.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 29,300 people globally as of March 31, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-CO


© Business Wire 2022
