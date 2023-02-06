Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15:55 2023-02-06 pm EST
96.18 USD   -0.69%
02:18pBooz Allen to Host Indo-Pacific Defense & Technology Media Event in Honolulu
BU
02/02Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding to $116 From $118, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/01Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booz Allen to Host Indo-Pacific Defense & Technology Media Event in Honolulu

02/06/2023 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On February 13, 2023, senior defense, technology, and business leaders from Booz Allen Hamilton will gather in Honolulu to discuss the global defense imperative for innovation and investment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The three-part event will feature Booz Allen President and CEO Horacio Rozanski, along with other company and regional leaders, discussing Hawaii’s critical role in U.S. national security, the dynamic geopolitical landscape, and the strategies and advanced technologies necessary to meet rising threats in the Pacific Rim and around the world.

The event will include:

  • Talk Story with Horacio Rozanski and Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02): A fireside chat on Hawaii’s workforce as a national security asset and the state’s pivotal role in ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
  • AI Adoption Studio Tour and Tech Talk: An inside look at Booz Allen’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption Studio featuring cutting-edge AI prototyping and demos.
  • Media Roundtable: Exclusive insights from Rozanski and senior Booz Allen experts on great power competition and why investing in Hawaii is a geopolitical imperative.

DETAILS

  • When: Monday, February 13th, 4:30pm – 7pm HST
  • Where: Honolulu, HI
  • RSVP: Attendance is by invitation only. For additional details or to request an invitation please contact Amanda Allison-Martini, Booz Allen Media Relations: Allison_Amanda@bah.com.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 31,100 people globally as of December 31, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-CO


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
02:18pBooz Allen to Host Indo-Pacific Defense & Technology Media Event in Honolulu
BU
02/02Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding to $116 From $118, Mai..
MT
02/01Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/01Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding to $110 From $109, Main..
MT
01/30Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
AQ
01/27North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data -2-
DJ
01/27Disappointing Tech Earnings, Outlook Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre..
MT
01/27Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Provides Financial Guidance for the Fiscal Year..
CI
01/27Transcript : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, ..
CI
01/27Booz Allen Hamilton's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Updates Fiscal 2023 Ou..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 208 M - -
Net income 2023 468 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 1,83%
Capitalization 12 810 M 12 810 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 31 100
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 96,84 $
Average target price 113,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Matthew A. Calderone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Kristine Martin Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-7.35%12 810
ACCENTURE PLC8.39%182 133
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.93%154 894
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.80%123 811
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%93 358
INFOSYS LIMITED6.05%80 109