Booz Allen to Host Indo-Pacific Defense & Technology Media Event in Honolulu

On February 13, 2023, senior defense, technology, and business leaders from Booz Allen Hamilton will gather in Honolulu to discuss the global defense imperative for innovation and investment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The three-part event will feature Booz Allen President and CEO Horacio Rozanski, along with other company and regional leaders, discussing Hawaii’s critical role in U.S. national security, the dynamic geopolitical landscape, and the strategies and advanced technologies necessary to meet rising threats in the Pacific Rim and around the world.

The event will include:

Talk Story with Horacio Rozanski and Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02): A fireside chat on Hawaii’s workforce as a national security asset and the state’s pivotal role in ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

DETAILS

When: Monday, February 13 th , 4:30pm – 7pm HST

Honolulu, HI RSVP: Attendance is by invitation only. For additional details or to request an invitation please contact Amanda Allison-Martini, Booz Allen Media Relations: Allison_Amanda@bah.com.

