  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI): What's Next

04/28/2021 | 05:37am BST
With technology news breaking daily, it's a challenge to know which innovations to follow. In this series, we introduce emerging technologies that will accelerate enterprise transformation in 2021. This installment discusses the trends we're seeing in explainable artificial intelligence (XAI), and how its development is creating significant opportunity across sectors.

In case you missed them, check out some previous reports in the series: What Is Machine Learning Operations?, The Future of Encryption, and Cybersecurity for IoT and Operational Technology.

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 04:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 874 M - 5 673 M
Net income 2021 522 M - 376 M
Net Debt 2021 1 319 M - 950 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 11 414 M 11 414 M 8 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 27 600
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 90,92 $
Last Close Price 82,89 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Joseph W. Mahaffee Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-4.92%11 414
ACCENTURE PLC11.12%184 033
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.32%153 399
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.46%126 506
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.75%83 508
INFOSYS LIMITED6.99%76 281
