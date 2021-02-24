Log in
BOOZT AB (PUBL)

BOOZT AB (PUBL)

(BOOZT)
  Report
Summary 


Boozt : Strong ending to 2020 results in full year net revenue growth of 27.3% and 6.7% adjusted EBIT margin

02/24/2021 | 04:46am EST
Strong ending to 2020 results in full year net revenue growth of 27.3% and 6.7% adjusted EBIT margin

Net revenue growth in the fourth quarter was 35.8% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.9%. Both net revenue growth and adjusted EBIT margin came in above expectations as the return rate in Q4 was significantly below the estimated level. The deviation to expectations came from lower returns from Black Week as well as Christmas shopping, which had extended return until January 31, 2021.

As per our financial calendar, our interim financial report for Q4 2020 is scheduled for release on 9 February, 2021.

Disclaimer

Boozt AB published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 317 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2020 148 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 048 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 070 M 1 336 M 1 337 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BOOZT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Boozt AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 209,60 SEK
Last Close Price 173,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hermann Valur Haraldsson Group Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Gadd Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Thorup Theilbjørnn Chairman
Jesper Brøndum Group Chief Technology Officer
Jon Björnsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZT AB (PUBL)-3.64%1 336
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED8.60%683 714
MEITUAN33.33%298 306
PINDUODUO INC.5.95%230 439
SHOPIFY INC.14.87%161 167
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.6.78%88 558
