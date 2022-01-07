Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Boozt AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOOZT   SE0009888738

BOOZT AB (PUBL)

(BOOZT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boozt : amps up onsite sustainability efforts to make sustainable choices easier for customers

01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boozt increases efforts to facilitate responsible consumer behaviour by launching the Made With Care section on site that includes more than 28,000 more sustainable products and a new browsing experience focused on transparency. Additionally, Boozt enforces stricter sustainability criteria for fashion and beauty products.

As the modern Nordic department store, Boozt has launched the Made With Care section on site, aimed at helping customers shop according to their values. The new browsing experience includes transparent and understandable information about the sustainability efforts of brands as well as the environmental and social impact areas of products. The new Made With Care section has over 28,000 fashion and beauty products that meet the sustainability criteria set by Boozt.

"With the new Made With Care experience, we want to help our customers navigate the complex topic of sustainability. We have worked closely with our brands to ensure reliable product information and a curated assortment of products that meet our sustainability criteria. This way customers can feel confident and inspired to buy according to their values" says Gloria Tramontana, Sustainability Manager at Boozt

This new browsing experience is a first step towards integrating transparent sustainability content throughout the customer experience. Later this year Boozt will, in collaboration with SAC (Sustainable Apparel Coalition) and the Higg Index, launch a pilot of the Higg Index Transparency Program module on site. This is the first program for disclosing data on a product's environmental impact, starting with its material content.

Made With Care
 The new Made With Care experience allows customers to discover more sustainable Fashion and Beauty based on reliable brand data and categorised by clear impact area icons: Organic, Recycled, Not tested on Animals, Vegan, Traceability, Certified. The icons have been redesigned to better reflect the data collection from brands and make it easier for customers to shop according to their values.

Boozt will also use the Made With Care experience to provide an informative space for customers to engage with the complex topic of sustainability through content that is transparent, inspiring and easy to understand. This includes information on the progress brand partners are making in their sustainability efforts, industry best practices and insight into the Boozt Care-For sustainability strategy that launched in 2020.

Stricter sustainability criteria
Boozt continues to raise its standards for brands that are part of the Made With Care assortment. Along with the launch of the new browsing experience, the scope for the sustainability criteria has been updated. Fashion and Beauty products must meet requirements in three impact areas. Brands are asked to provide precise and reliable supply chain data which is assessed by Boozt to ensure that it meets the communicated requirements.

Fashion brands are assessed based on Environmental, Social and Chemical requirements. Beauty brands are assessed based on Ingredients, Packaging and Social requirements.

The Fashion and Beauty criteria are shared publicly and available here: https://www.booztgroup.com/responsibility-our-selection

Disclaimer

Boozt AB published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOOZT AB (PUBL)
02:08aBOOZT : amps up onsite sustainability efforts to make sustainable choices easier for custo..
PU
2021Bambuser AB
AQ
2021Bambuser has renewed several agreements with Nordic retailers such as Boozt, Åhléns, Ap..
AQ
2021BOOZT : acquires popular Swedish fashion brand Svea
PU
2021Boozt continues strong momentum now expecting growth in the upper end of 2021 outlook
AQ
2021Boozt AB Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021BOOZT AB (OM : BOOZT) signed an agreement to acquire Svea Simplicity Improved Ab.
CI
2021Boozt reports another strong quarter and reconfirm upgraded outlook for 2021
AQ
2021Boozt AB Reconfirms Upgraded Outlook for 2021
CI
2021Boozt AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 710 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2021 203 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net cash 2021 662 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 920 M 1 305 M 1 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 101
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BOOZT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Boozt AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 178,20 SEK
Average target price 182,18 SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Valur Haraldsson Group Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Gadd Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Thorup Theilbjørnn Chairman
Jesper Brøndum Group Chief Technology Officer
Jon Björnsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZT AB (PUBL)-3.05%1 305
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED6.60%328 454
MEITUAN-10.29%153 560
SHOPIFY INC.-15.13%149 466
PINDUODUO INC.-10.58%60 822
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-14.21%57 003