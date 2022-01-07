Boozt : amps up onsite sustainability efforts to make sustainable choices easier for customers

Boozt increases efforts to facilitate responsible consumer behaviour by launching the Made With Care section on site that includes more than 28,000 more sustainable products and a new browsing experience focused on transparency. Additionally, Boozt enforces stricter sustainability criteria for fashion and beauty products.

As the modern Nordic department store, Boozt has launched the Made With Care section on site, aimed at helping customers shop according to their values. The new browsing experience includes transparent and understandable information about the sustainability efforts of brands as well as the environmental and social impact areas of products. The new Made With Care section has over 28,000 fashion and beauty products that meet the sustainability criteria set by Boozt.

"With the new Made With Care experience, we want to help our customers navigate the complex topic of sustainability. We have worked closely with our brands to ensure reliable product information and a curated assortment of products that meet our sustainability criteria. This way customers can feel confident and inspired to buy according to their values" says Gloria Tramontana, Sustainability Manager at Boozt

This new browsing experience is a first step towards integrating transparent sustainability content throughout the customer experience. Later this year Boozt will, in collaboration with SAC (Sustainable Apparel Coalition) and the Higg Index, launch a pilot of the Higg Index Transparency Program module on site. This is the first program for disclosing data on a product's environmental impact, starting with its material content.

Made With Care

The new Made With Care experience allows customers to discover more sustainable Fashion and Beauty based on reliable brand data and categorised by clear impact area icons: Organic, Recycled, Not tested on Animals, Vegan, Traceability, Certified. The icons have been redesigned to better reflect the data collection from brands and make it easier for customers to shop according to their values.

Boozt will also use the Made With Care experience to provide an informative space for customers to engage with the complex topic of sustainability through content that is transparent, inspiring and easy to understand. This includes information on the progress brand partners are making in their sustainability efforts, industry best practices and insight into the Boozt Care-For sustainability strategy that launched in 2020.

Stricter sustainability criteria

Boozt continues to raise its standards for brands that are part of the Made With Care assortment. Along with the launch of the new browsing experience, the scope for the sustainability criteria has been updated. Fashion and Beauty products must meet requirements in three impact areas. Brands are asked to provide precise and reliable supply chain data which is assessed by Boozt to ensure that it meets the communicated requirements.

Fashion brands are assessed based on Environmental, Social and Chemical requirements. Beauty brands are assessed based on Ingredients, Packaging and Social requirements.

The Fashion and Beauty criteria are shared publicly and available here: https://www.booztgroup.com/responsibility-our-selection