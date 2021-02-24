Boozt : expands Home category with popular Nordic brands; Iittala, Rörstrand, and Fiskars

In October 2020, Boozt announced the launch of the new Home interior category. Now Boozt partners with Fiskar Group, one of the leading Home players in the Nordics, to further strengthen its assortment of Home and Lifestyle products with well-known brands. As of February, customers can shop Rörstrand, Iittala and Fiskars from the Fiskar Group brand portfolio on Boozt.com.

'We want our more than 2 million customers to shop Home from a curated selection of quality interior brands. The Rörstrand, Iittala and Fiskars brands all have a strong heritage and a clear focus on lasting craftsmanship that will be a valued addition to our assortment. We are very glad for our partnership with Fiskar Group and see it as an important step to offering the most confident selection of strong Nordic Home and Lifestyle brands available.' says Peter G. Jørgensen, CCO at Boozt

Boozt continues to grow the Home offering and during spring some 100 new interior and lifestyle brands will be added to the category. That brings the total number of brands towards 300. All products are handled in the existing fulfilment setup allowing for the same industry-leading fast delivery of 1-2 days as with the other categories on the platform.

'With hard work and a clear vision Boozt have created what is today one of the best online shopping experiences in the Nordics. We are happy to be in the centre of their Home offering and together we will be able to inspire and excite even more design-savvy consumers across many of our core markets' says Daniel Driving, Vice President of Sales Scandinavia at Fiskars Group