BOOZT AB (PUBL)

BOOZT AB (PUBL)

(BOOZT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boozt : expands Home category with popular Nordic brands; Iittala, Rörstrand, and Fiskars

02/24/2021 | 04:46am EST
In October 2020, Boozt announced the launch of the new Home interior category. Now Boozt partners with Fiskar Group, one of the leading Home players in the Nordics, to further strengthen its assortment of Home and Lifestyle products with well-known brands. As of February, customers can shop Rörstrand, Iittala and Fiskars from the Fiskar Group brand portfolio on Boozt.com.

'We want our more than 2 million customers to shop Home from a curated selection of quality interior brands. The Rörstrand, Iittala and Fiskars brands all have a strong heritage and a clear focus on lasting craftsmanship that will be a valued addition to our assortment. We are very glad for our partnership with Fiskar Group and see it as an important step to offering the most confident selection of strong Nordic Home and Lifestyle brands available.' says Peter G. Jørgensen, CCO at Boozt

Boozt continues to grow the Home offering and during spring some 100 new interior and lifestyle brands will be added to the category. That brings the total number of brands towards 300. All products are handled in the existing fulfilment setup allowing for the same industry-leading fast delivery of 1-2 days as with the other categories on the platform.

'With hard work and a clear vision Boozt have created what is today one of the best online shopping experiences in the Nordics. We are happy to be in the centre of their Home offering and together we will be able to inspire and excite even more design-savvy consumers across many of our core markets' says Daniel Driving, Vice President of Sales Scandinavia at Fiskars Group

Boozt AB published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 317 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2020 148 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 048 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 070 M 1 336 M 1 337 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 91,1%
Technical analysis trends BOOZT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 209,60 SEK
Last Close Price 173,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hermann Valur Haraldsson Group Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Gadd Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Thorup Theilbjørnn Chairman
Jesper Brøndum Group Chief Technology Officer
Jon Björnsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZT AB (PUBL)-3.64%1 336
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED8.60%683 714
MEITUAN33.33%298 306
PINDUODUO INC.5.95%230 439
SHOPIFY INC.14.87%161 167
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.6.78%88 558
