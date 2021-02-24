Boozt : shows strong momentum in fourth quarter and expects 20-25% growth for 2021

Fourth Quarter highlights

Financials

· Net revenue of SEK 1,425.1 million and a net revenue growth of 35.8% (local currency ~40%). Net revenue growth of 28.7% for Boozt.com and 128% for Booztlet.com

· Gross margin of 43.0% (43.2%)

· Adjusted EBIT margin of 9.9% (9.6%)

· Earnings per share of SEK 1.41 (1.35) and after dilution SEK 1.35 (1.34)

· Free cash flow of SEK 25.9 million (-2.1)

Significant events

· Strong Black Friday week and consequently upgrade of net revenue outlook for 2020 to above 25%

· Launch of Home category

· Dual-listing and raising of SEK 826 million, before deduction of issue expenses, through new share issue on Nasdaq Copenhagen



Significant events after the end of the period

· 2020 adjusted EBIT margin above expectations at 6.7%

· 2021 outlook of 20-25% net revenue growth and above 5% adjusted EBIT margin

· Updated medium term financials ambitions of outgrowing the Nordic online market significantly and a 5-7% adjusted EBIT margin through 2023



Year-to-date financial highlights

· Net revenue of SEK 4,359.3 million and a net revenue growth of 27.3% (local currency ~30%). Net revenue growth of 19.8% for Boozt.com and 127% for Booztlet.com

· Gross margin of 40.6% (39.7%)

· Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.7% (3.2%)

· Earnings per share of SEK 2.27 (0.96) and after dilution of SEK 2.21 (0.95)

· Free cash flow of SEK 596.5 million (-94.9)

CEO Hermann Haraldsson says: 'Growth was strong throughout the fourth quarter where we had 40% local currency growth and a strong profitability with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10%. During the quarter we attracted a record number of new customers to our two web stores Boozt.com and Booztlet.com. The customer characteristics are looking good, boding well for future growth. Net revenue growth for the full year was 27% and our target is to maintain the high pace going into 2021, expecting a net revenue growth of 20-25%'

'The Home category was launched during the quarter and the performance was well ahead of our expectations. We have signed 200 brands and our Home offering is evolving by the day as we continue to add more strong brands.'

'I am pleased to welcome the many new owners of Boozt as we now have 15,000 shareholders. Up more than three times compared to the same period last year. Following the successful new share issue and dual listing in Copenhagen we gained many new Danish shareholders, but we have also seen a strong increase in the number of Swedish shareholders, strengthening our brand awareness in both countries.'

SEK million unless otherwise indicated Oct 1 - Dec 31, 2020 Oct 1 - Dec 31, 2019 Change Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2020 Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2019 Change GROUP Net revenue 1,425.1 1,049.7 35.8% 4,359.3 3,424.9 27.3% Gross profit 613.2 454.0 35.1% 1,769.4 1,361.0 30.0% EBIT 102.0 104.6 -2.5% 182.3 91.8 98.7% Adjusted EBIT 140.7 100.9 39.5% 290.3 109.0 166% Result for the period 85.0 77.5 9.7% 132.8 54.8 142% Free cash flow 25.9 -2.1 n.m. 596.5 -94.9 n.m. Net revenue growth (%) 35.8% 17.6% 18.1 pp 27.3% 23.0% 4.3 pp Gross margin, (%) 43.0% 43.2% -0.2 pp 40.6% 39.7% 0.9 pp EBIT margin, (%) 7.2% 10.0% -2.8 pp 4.2% 2.7% 1.5 pp Adjusted EBIT margin, (%) 9.9% 9.6% 0.3 pp 6.7% 3.2% 3.5 pp

Realized 2020 Outlook 2021 Net revenue growth 27.3% Between 20-25% Adjusted EBIT margin 6.7% Above 5%

CEO comment

We are in a fortunate position. Our business is growing stronger by the day as we continue to execute on the many short- as well as long-term opportunities that we see. Internally, we feel the momentum building, driven by the progress being made in all parts of the business. Our amazing employees have brought us in this fortunate position, and they will be the reason that we will continue to be fortunate.

Growth was strong throughout the quarter with the highlight being a very strong Black Friday week. Sell-through of the stock was high, leading to a sub-optimal stock composition towards the end of the quarter. We did not have enough stock. An increased level of campaign goods only partly made up of for that. Stricter lockdown measures in the latter part of December in the Nordics did not have a major impact on revenue growth as most Christmas shopping was done by then.

We continue to see that the customers acquired during 2020 are coming back in line with previous cohorts. This means that the foundation for another high growth year is in place. Customer satisfaction remains high and increasingly we see our customers buying into the different categories adjacent to fashion. This has had a positive impact on return rates which continue to be at a low level. Adjusted for currency effects the average order value was in line with last year. The change in product mix with a lower share of occasion-wear, which on average have higher price points, led to a lower gross average order value. This was offset by the resulting lower return rate leading to an unchanged net average order value. It is encouraging to see that we can maintain our high average order value in the current climate.

Net revenue growth ended at 36% for the quarter driven by 29% growth for Boozt.com and 128% growth for Booztlet.com. For the full year net revenue growth was 27%. Excluding the negative impact from currencies, the implementation of the 'fair use' policy in November 2019 and the change to a consignment agreement with a large brand partner net revenue growth was around 32% in 2020.

The profitability potential of our business model stemming from a high average order value and local scale leadership was again demonstrated with a 9.9% adjusted EBIT margin. A best-in-class margin while maintaining an above market growth through a '10%-of-net-sales-marketing-investment' as well as allowing for an extraordinary staff bonus of SEK 20,000 to all employees.

For the full year we reached an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.7%. We estimate that around 1.5%-point of this is driven by tailwind from COVID-19. This impact was mainly seen in the improved gross margin from the unusually high share of campaign stock, which impacted gross margin positively with around 1%-point. But also due to lower return related costs due to a different category mix positively impacting the fulfilment costs with around 0.5%-point.

Free cash flow generation in the quarter was SEK 26 million. This was driven the positive development in working capital with a high share of campaign goods which was also the case in the previous quarter. CAPEX increased in the quarter as the installation of the fourth phase of our automation setup at the fulfilment centre went ahead. This secures our capacity for our high growth ambitions for 2021. During the coming year we will make room for a phase 5 and 6 in the current warehouse. This means that we will move some of the processes surrounding the AutoStore setup into the new warehouse, that we have just taken into operation. This will require some additional investments to support the potential for an even more efficient setup and ultimately a faster operation.

The Home category was soft launched in November and the early signs are encouraging. Our customers are buying into the category and we continue to add many new strong brands to our offering building relationships with many new brand partners.

In November we also carried through a successful new share issue and dual listing in Copenhagen. We welcomed many new institutional and private investors. Liquidity in the shares increased substantially driven by both the trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen and also a much higher trading activity on Nasdaq Stockholm. We raised almost SEK 800 million, which is ear-marked for bolt-on acquisitions. While organic growth continues to be our main priority, we will pursue acquisition opportunities that can strengthen our overall business. But not at any cost. We still hold on tightly to our cash, that at the end of the year amounted to SEK 1,715 million.

As planned, we welcomed around 400 new employees on January 1, 2021 when we took over the fulfilment staff from the previous staff provider. So far so good. We have long wanted to be in full control of our fulfilment centre with the benefits on quality and costs this will lead to.

We are quite bullish in 2021 and we expect it to be another year of strong growth and profitability. Consumer appetite for fashion will likely increase when we all can get out again and life normalizes. We believe there is a big pent-up demand waiting for the reopening in the region, and that there will be a strong underlying market growth. We believe that many consumers in our categories have changed their buying habits permanently as they have enjoyed the convenience, ease and selection when buying on-line generally and with us specifically. To support our growth ambitions, we have done a confident upfront-buy to be able to offer the most attractive selection to our Nordic customers. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be above 5% in 2021. This compares to an underlying adjusted EBIT margin of around 5.2% in 2020, when excluding the positive margin impact from COVID-19. While still enjoying the benefits of our high average order value and local scale benefits, we want to reinvest some of the margin improvements in a better customer experience as well as attracting new customers. This will strengthen our competitive position even further.

With the same logic we have also updated our medium term financial ambitions. Our high average order value and local scale leadership secures a solid adjusted EBIT margin today, while at the same time allow us to significantly outgrow the market with a high marketing investment.

Through 2023 we expect an adjusted EBIT margin between 5% and 7%. We believe that reinvesting parts of our underlying margin improvements in an even stronger customer experience over the coming years will drive further market share gains and best-in-class growth rates, maximizing the value of the company when online growth slows, and our attractive unit economics will drive the operating margin towards our double-digit ambition.