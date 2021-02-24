Log in
Boozt : targets Nordic premium customers with new Designer Shop

02/24/2021 | 04:46am EST
Boozt launches Designer Shop with premium fashion and lifestyle brands, creating a unique premium shop-in-shop experience tailored to the Nordic customer. The new shop will focus on inspiration, brand storytelling and a curated selection of premium-priced fashion and lifestyle products. This spring more than 100 brands will be added to the shop, including new Nordic and international designer brands like ROTATE and Remain Birger Christensen, Helmut Lang, Closed, Aspesi, See By Chloé and many more.

'Our aim is to expand the premium experience for our more than 2 million customers with a strong and relevant selection of premium products within Fashion, Sport, Beauty and Home. The new Designer Shop caters to those that want to shop designer brands in an online environment with a premium boutique feel, supported by a best-in-class customer experience.' says Hermann Haraldsson, CEO
The design of the new shop stands out from the rest of the platform, offering a tailor-made shop-in-shop interface to elevate the shopping experience and highlighting new premium brands as well as the already strong selection of brands like Rodebjer, Holzweiler, Max Mara, Ganni and Stine Goya. New features, like enhanced brand walls, exclusive editorial content and model images, create a clean environment where brands have more freedom to communicate directly with customers.
'We want to enrich the shopping experience by bringing customers closer to their favourite designer brands, providing them with refreshing and inspiring content along with a relevant product selection. With the new Designer Shop concept we can better support our current and new premium brands with a platform that allows for more brand personalisation and storytelling' says Hermann Haraldsson, CEO
A selection of Nordic brands from the Designer Shop will be showcased during Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), 9 - 11 February. Boozt remains a strategic partner of SFW and will during the week host The Boozt Watch & Shop events with live video shopping featuring Nordic design and fashion trends. Boozt will also participate in a panel discussion on the topic of Nordic sustainable fashion.

Disclaimer

Boozt AB published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
