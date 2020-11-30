Log in
BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC.

BOQI International Medical Inc. Enters into MOU to Acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital

11/30/2020 | 08:31am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (“Chaohu Hospital”) on November 27, 2020.

Pursuant to the MOU, BOQI International Medical Inc. and Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital have been reached a preliminary consensus on mergers and acquisitions. Both BIMI and Chaohu Hospital agreed to share their customer resources as well as co-develop franchisees and members locally after signing this MOU. And they agreed to sign a Stock Purchase Agreement(“Agreement”) after completing the relevant assessment and evaluation of Chaohu Hospital. Chaohu Hospital agreed to cooperate with BIMI’s auditor to complete the audit work within 73 days after signing the Agreement. BIMI agreed to complete the relevant business procedures for the transaction within one month after signing the Agreement.

Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital was founded in 2005. It is a professional minimally invasive hospital in Chaohu City with nearly 200 doctors, minimally invasive technologists, and medical technicians. The hospital has a 6-floor-building providing inpatient and outpatient services, covering an area of more than 100,000 square feet. It develops minimally invasive techniques for obstetrics and gynecology surgeries, such as laparoscopic hysterectomy, ovarian cyst removal, fallopian tube recanalization, and ectopic pregnancy. The hospital has advanced diagnosis and treatment equipment, including Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy System, Digital Electronic Colposcope, Surgical LEEP Electrosurgical Unit, Holmium Laser Therapy Apparatus, and Doppler ultrasonography, etc.

“With the liberalization of fertility policy, the prospects for obstetrics and gynecology healthcare is promising,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. “BIMI plans to acquire more maternity hospitals, combined with our online healthcare platform, to establish an online-to-offline medical service chain. The service chain plans to include obstetrics and gynecology hospitals, birth centers, and body sculpting institutes, to cope with the increase in healthcare demands.”

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized with a focus on the health industry. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services. For more information about BOQI International Medical, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition,  risk of operations in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are urged to read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 for further information about the Company’s financial results, liquidity and capital resources.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BIMI@dgipl.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2020
