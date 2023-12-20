Boqii Announces Fiscal 2024 First Half Unaudited Financial Results

Boqii Holding Limited ("We," "Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE American: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2024 (i.e., the six months ended September 30, 2023).

Fiscal 2024 First Half Operational and Financial Highlights

● Total revenues were RMB389.4 million (US$53.4 million), compared to RMB589.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

● Loss from operations was RMB31.7 million (US$4.3 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB29.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

● Net loss was RMB37.7 million (US$5.2 million), compared to a loss of RMB29.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

● EBITDA1 was a loss of RMB33.5 million (US$4.6 million), compared to a loss of RMB 22.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

● Total GMV2 was RMB903.0 million (US$123.8 million), compared to RMB1,382.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

● Customer acquisition cost3 was RMB2.8, representing a decrease of 46.0% from RMB5.2 in the first half of fiscal 2023.

● In September 2023, the Company entered into certain financing agreements with third party investors.

CEO & CFO Quote

Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Fluctuation in certain industry sectors and unfavorable capital market performance have affected consumer sentiment in the first half of fiscal 2024. Despite these challenges, we remain confident in our unique positioning in China's expanding pet market. The revenue share of our private labels increased from 18.5% in the first half of fiscal 2023 to 27.5% in the first half of fiscal 2024, highlighting the multi-dimensional balanced development trend of Boqii pet ecology. In light of these, we remain optimistic towards our future development."

Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO commented, "In the first half of fiscal 2024, we continued to optimize our operational capabilities and achieved stable results amid uncertain market environment. During the reporting period, our fulfilment expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased from 11.6% in the first half of fiscal 2023 to 8.9% in the first half of fiscal 2024, and our customer acquisition cost hit the historic low, down by 46.0% year-over-year to merely RMB2.8. These results present our operational strengths and profitability potential. We are dedicated to creating a pet ecological closed loop, stable business development, and we will constantly create value for both our users and shareholders in the future. "

1 EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about EBITDA. 2 GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

3 Customer acquisition cost refers to the average promotional expenses of acquiring a buyer.

Fiscal 2024 First Half Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB389.4 million (US$53.4 million), compared to RMB589.6 million for the first half of fiscal 2023, which is primarily due to the optimization of product mix related to our business strategy.

Six Months Ended

September 30, Revenues (in millions, except for percentages) RMB RMB % Product sales 374.1 568.7 (34.2 ) ● Boqii Mall 149.9 238.6 (37.2 ) ● Third party e-commerce platforms 224.2 330.1 (32.1 ) Online marketing and information services and other revenue 15.3 20.9 (26.8 ) Total 389.4 589.6 (34.0 )

20232022Change

Gross profit was RMB77.9 million (US$10.7 million), compared to RMB123.9 million for the first half of fiscal 2023.

Gross margin was 20.0%, compared to 21.0% for the first half of fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB112.0 million (US$15.4 million), representing a decrease of 27.1% from RMB153.8 million for the first half of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 28.8%, compared to 26.1% for the first half of fiscal 2023.

● Fulfillment expenses were RMB34.5 million (US$4.7 million), representing a decrease of 49.4% from RMB68.2 million for the first half of fiscal 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in shipping and handling expenses, resulting from a lower unit price of fulfillment compared to that for the first half of fiscal 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 8.9%, down from 11.6% for the first half of fiscal 2023.

● Sales and marketing expenses were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million), representing a decrease of 28.6% from RMB63.5 million for the first half of fiscal 2023. The decrease was primarily due to (i) the decrease in advertising expenses of RMB7.8 million, as a result of our cost-saving efforts; (ii) the decrease in third-party commisions of 4.0 million; and (iii) the decrease in staff costs of RMB5.1 million related to the optimization of our organizational structure.

● General and administrative expenses were RMB32.2 million (US$4.4 million), compared to RMB22.1 million for the first half of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to (i) the increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB6.1 million; and (ii) the increase of allowance for expected credit losses of RMB3.0 million from the receivables due from third parties.

Loss from operations was RMB31.7 million (US$4.3 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB29.6 million for the first half of fiscal 2023.

Net loss was RMB37.7 million (US$5.2 million), compared to a loss of RMB29.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

EBITDA was a loss of RMB33.5 million (US$4.6 million), compared to a loss of RMB 22.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about EBITDA.

Diluted net loss per share was RMB0.52 (US$0.07), compared to diluted net loss per share of RMB0.43 for the first half of fiscal 2023.

Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB86.8 million (US$11.9 million), compared to RMB159.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE American: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. The Company is the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with its broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and its own private label, Yoken, Mocare and D-cat, offered at competitive prices. The Company's online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and its flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. The Company's Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties.Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this document is as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities and share-based compensation expenses, (ii) non-GAAP net loss margin as non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of total revenues, (iii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expenses, interest income, depreciation and amortization, and (iv) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of accompanying tables titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD,"or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2960 US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 29, 2023 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of

March 31,

2023 As of

September 30,

2023 As of

September 30,

2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 89,850 86,811 11,898 Short-term investments 69,797 - - Accounts receivable, net 76,767 75,231 10,311 Inventories, net 81,052 67,670 9,275 Prepayments and other current assets 77,997 84,474 11,579 Amounts due from related parties 9,362 9,346 1,281 Total current assets 404,825 323,532 44,344 Non-current assets: - Property and equipment, net 5,492 3,895 534 Intangible assets 21,594 19,711 2,701 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,354 12,789 1,753 Long-term investments 75,607 67,699 9,279 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 2,851 5,015 687 Other non-current asset 5,252 3,901 536 Total non-current assets 133,150 113,010 15,490 Total assets 537,975 436,542 59,834 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 86,261 15,288 2,095 Accounts payable 56,022 54,820 7,514 Salary and welfare payable 6,890 6,386 875 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 22,104 20,203 2,770 Amounts due to related parties, current 471 199 27 Contract liabilities 4,471 3,998 548 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,220 6,132 840 Derivative liabilities 10,701 13,917 1,907 Total current liabilities 196,140 120,943 16,576 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 4,141 3,204 439 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 12,741 7,121 976 Other debts, non-current 102,827 41,302 5,661 Total non-current liabilities 119,709 51,627 7,076 Total liabilities 315,849 172,570 23,652 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interests 7,197 7,567 1,037 Total mezzanine equity 7,197 7,567 1,037 Stockholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 373 579 79 Class B ordinary shares 82 82 12 Additional paid-in capital 3,287,696 3,332,797 456,799 Statutory reserves 3,876 3,876 531 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,189 ) (35,765 ) (4,902 ) Accumulated deficit (2,995,975 ) (3,033,390 ) (415,760 ) Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares (83,405 ) (50,567 ) (6,931 ) Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' equity 175,458 217,612 29,828 Non-controlling interests 39,471 38,793 5,317 Total shareholders' equity 214,929 256,405 35,145 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 537,975 436,542 59,834

BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Product sales 568,698 374,102 51,275 Online marketing and information services and other revenue 20,931 15,269 2,093 Total revenues 589,629 389,371 53,368 Total cost of revenue (465,703 ) (311,435 ) (42,686 ) Gross profit 123,926 77,936 10,682 Operating expenses: Fulfillment expenses (68,161 ) (34,499 ) (4,728 ) Sales and marketing expenses (63,530 ) (45,370 ) (6,218 ) General and administrative expenses (22,066 ) (32,169 ) (4,409 ) Other income, net 242 2,401 329 Loss from operations (29,589 ) (31,701 ) (4,344 ) Interest income 4,025 2,008 275 Interest expense (7,193 ) (3,079 ) (422 ) Other gain/(losses), net 7,190 (2,283 ) (313 ) Fair value change of derivative liabilities (4,534 ) (3,216 ) (441 ) Loss before income tax expenses and share of results of equity investees (30,101 ) (38,271 ) (5,245 ) Income taxes expenses 418 482 66 Share of results of equity investees 184 67 9 Net loss (29,499 ) (37,722 ) (5,170 ) Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders (299 ) (677 ) (93 ) Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited (29,200 ) (37,045 ) (5,077 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (323 ) (371 ) (51 ) Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary shareholders (29,523 ) (37,416 ) (5,128 ) Net loss (29,499 ) (37,722 ) (5,170 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 22,329 2,849 390 Unrealized securities holding loss (249 ) (1,425 ) (195 ) Total comprehensive loss (7,419 ) (36,298 ) (4,975 ) Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders (299 ) (677 ) (93 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited (7,120 ) (35,621 ) (4,882 ) Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary shareholders - basic (0.43 ) (0.52 ) (0.07 ) - diluted (0.43 ) (0.52 ) (0.07 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 68,841,500 72,332,794 72,332,794 - diluted 68,841,500 72,332,794 72,332,794

Boqii Holding Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for percentages)

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB Net loss (29,499 ) (37,722 ) Fair value change of derivative liabilities 4,534 3,216 Share-based compensation expenses (3,567 ) 290 Non-GAAP net loss (28,532 ) (34,216 ) Non-GAAP net loss margin (4.8 %) (8.8 %)

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB Net loss (29,499 ) (37,722 ) Income tax expenses (418 ) (482 ) Interest expenses 7,193 3,079 Interest income (4,025 ) (2,008 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,815 3,641 EBITDA (22,934 ) (33,492 ) EBITDA margin (3.9 %) (8.6 %)

