Exhibit 99.1

Boqii Announces Fiscal 2024 First Half Unaudited Financial Results

Boqii Holding Limited ("We," "Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE American: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2024 (i.e., the six months ended September 30, 2023).

Fiscal 2024 First Half Operational and Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB389.4 million (US$53.4 million), compared to RMB589.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

were RMB389.4 million (US$53.4 million), compared to RMB589.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. Loss from operations was RMB31.7 million (US$4.3 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB29.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

was RMB31.7 million (US$4.3 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB29.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. Net loss was RMB37.7 million (US$5.2 million), compared to a loss of RMB29.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

was RMB37.7 million (US$5.2 million), compared to a loss of RMB29.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. EBITDA 1 was a loss of RMB33.5 million (US$4.6 million), compared to a loss of RMB 22.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

was a loss of RMB33.5 million (US$4.6 million), compared to a loss of RMB 22.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. Total GMV 2 was RMB903.0 million (US$123.8 million), compared to RMB1,382.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

was RMB903.0 million (US$123.8 million), compared to RMB1,382.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. Customer acquisition cost 3 was RMB2.8, representing a decrease of 46.0% from RMB5.2 in the first half of fiscal 2023.

was RMB2.8, representing a decrease of 46.0% from RMB5.2 in the first half of fiscal 2023. In September 2023, the Company entered into certain financing agreements with third party investors.

CEO & CFO Quote

Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Fluctuation in certain industry sectors and unfavorable capital market performance have affected consumer sentiment in the first half of fiscal 2024. Despite these challenges, we remain confident in our unique positioning in China's expanding pet market. The revenue share of our private labels increased from 18.5% in the first half of fiscal 2023 to 27.5% in the first half of fiscal 2024, highlighting the multi-dimensional balanced development trend of Boqii pet ecology. In light of these, we remain optimistic towards our future development."

Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder,Co-CEO and CFO commented, "In the first half of fiscal 2024, we continued to optimize our operational capabilities and achieved stable results amid uncertain market environment. During the reporting period, our fulfilment expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased from 11.6% in the first half of fiscal 2023 to 8.9% in the first half of fiscal 2024, and our customer acquisition cost hit the historic low, down by 46.0% year-over-year to merely RMB2.8. These results present our operational strengths and profitability potential. We are dedicated to creating a pet ecological closed loop, stable business development, and we will constantly create value for both our users and shareholders in the future. "

1EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about EBITDA.

2GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

3 Customer acquisition cost refers to the average promotional expenses of acquiring a buyer.