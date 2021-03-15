Boqii : Investor Factsheet

INVESTOR FACTSHEET

(as of Mar. 15, 2021)

Exchange:

NYSE

Ticker Symbol: BQ

Shares Outstanding: 90.75 million (ADS)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Note: (1) As of Jun 30, 2020; (2) In the three months ended Jun 30, 2020

Online marketing and information services

Note: (1) Fiscal year ended March 31. (2) "GMV" refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors. (3) Adj EBITDA is a Non-GAPP financial measurement. Please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" in our earnings release.