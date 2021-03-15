Log in
BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

(BQ)
Boqii : Investor Factsheet

03/15/2021
INVESTOR FACTSHEET

Stock Information

ABOUT

(as of Mar. 15, 2021)

Exchange:

NYSE

Ticker Symbol: BQ

Shares Outstanding: 90.75 million (ADS)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

BUSINESS MODEL

Contact Information

China

Boqii Holding Limited +86 (21) 6882-6051 ir@boqii.com

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

The Blueshirt Group

Susie Wang, Director

China's leading pet-focused platform

+86 (138) 1081-7475

Covering the full spectrum of pet industry value chain

susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Cooperation with 15,000+ physical pet stores and pet hospitals(1)

Covering 250+ cities in China(1) and covering ~570 brands(1)

U.S.

Self-operated retail channels: Boqii Mall/ Boqii APP/Mini Program

Third-party channels: Tmall / JD / PDD / TikTok

The Blueshirt Group

Julia Qian,

Offering extensive pet-related content on APP / PC / HTML5

Managing Director

Large product selection (17,853 SKUs(1))

+1 (973) 619-3227

333.8 million(2) average monthly total interactions and 3.5 million(2) average

julia@blueshirtgroup.com

monthly active users

Note: (1) As of Jun 30, 2020; (2) In the three months ended Jun 30, 2020

INVESTOR FACTSHEET

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total GMV

(RMB mn)

Total Revenues (RMB mn)

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

3Q20 3Q21

9MFY20

9MFY21

3Q20

3Q21

Adj EBITDA (RMB mn)

Revenue From Boqii Owned Platform vs. 3rd Party Ecommerce(Tmall/JD/PDD/TikTok)

9MFY20

9MFY21

3Q20 3Q21

(42)

(28)

(109)

(97)

0.3%

0.2%

Boqii Mall3rd Party E-commerce Platforms

9MFY209MFY213Q20

3Q21

Online marketing and information services

Note: (1) Fiscal year ended March 31. (2) "GMV" refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors. (3) Adj EBITDA is a Non-GAPP financial measurement. Please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" in our earnings release.

Disclaimer

Boqii Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 007 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 -134 M -20,6 M -20,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 567 M 548 M 549 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 44,3%
