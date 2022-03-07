Bora Pharmaceuticals : Announcement on behalf of the material subsidiary, Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc., for the Board resolution on dividend distribution
03/07/2022 | 02:39am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
15:32:18
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the material subsidiary,
Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc., for the Board
resolution on dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The Company's
material subsidiary's, Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc.,
Board resolute on distributing cash dividend of 23,368,210.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:38:01 UTC.