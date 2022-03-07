Log in
    6472   TW0006472004

BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(6472)
  Report
Bora Pharmaceuticals : Announcement on behalf of the material subsidiary, Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc., for the Board resolution on dividend distribution

03/07/2022 | 02:39am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 15:32:18
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the material subsidiary,
Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc., for the Board
resolution on dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The Company's
material subsidiary's, Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc.,
Board resolute on distributing cash dividend of 23,368,210.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 900 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 755 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 863 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 12 277 M 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pao Hsi Sheng Chairman & General Manager
Chin Chu Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Jui Yi Lin Independent Director
Ming Jung Lai Independent Director
Yi Chin Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-1.36%436
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.93%445 608
ROCHE HOLDING AG-11.66%295 200
PFIZER, INC.-17.61%273 576
ABBVIE INC.11.20%266 304
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-4.83%237 200