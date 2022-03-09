Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Board of Director's resolution on the distribution of dividend for second half of 2021
03/09/2022
Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/03/09
The Board of Director's resolution on the distribution of
dividend for second half of 2021
2022/03/09
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/09
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021Q3 and 2021Q4
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):3.5
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):239,827,980
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):1
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):6,852,228
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 per share
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.