  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
  News
  Summary
    6472   TW0006472004

BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(6472)
  Report
Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Board of Director's resolution on the distribution of dividend for second half of 2021

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 16:57:05
Subject 
 The Board of Director's resolution on the distribution of
dividend for second half of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/09
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021Q3 and 2021Q4
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):3.5
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):239,827,980
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):1
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):6,852,228
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 per share

Disclaimer

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 900 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 755 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 863 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 11 804 M 416 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Technical analysis trends BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 174,50 TWD
Average target price 243,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pao Hsi Sheng Chairman & General Manager
Chin Chu Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Jui Yi Lin Independent Director
Ming Jung Lai Independent Director
Yi Chin Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-5.16%416
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.37%443 610
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.39%298 542
PFIZER, INC.-19.66%266 772
ABBVIE INC.8.68%260 272
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.90%234 547