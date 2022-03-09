Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Company's Board of Director resolution on capital increase from retained earning

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/09 2.Source of capital increase funds:2021 distributive retained earning 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):No. 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): Total monetary valie:NT$68,522,280, total shares issued: 6,852,228. 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:NA 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:NA 7.Par value per share:NT$10 per share. 8.Issue price:NA 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA 10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:100 shares for every 1,000 shares 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:The stockholder may apply with the Company's stock agency to put together the share 5 days before the capital increase base date. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as the previously issued share. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:To fulfill the working capital. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:When there is change in regulation or environment, the stockholder meeting will authorize the board to delegate the issue.