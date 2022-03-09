Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Company's Board of Director resolution on capital increase from retained earning
03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/03/09
Time of announcement
16:59:09
Subject
The Company's Board of Director resolution on capital
increase from retained earning
Date of events
2022/03/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/09
2.Source of capital increase funds:2021 distributive retained earning
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration
(Yes, please state issuance period/No):No.
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
Total monetary valie:NT$68,522,280, total shares issued: 6,852,228.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:NA
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:NA
7.Par value per share:NT$10 per share.
8.Issue price:NA
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA
10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock
dividends to existing shareholders:100 shares for every 1,000 shares
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares
unsubscripted for by the deadline:The stockholder may apply with the
Company's stock agency to put together the share 5 days before the
capital increase base date.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as the
previously issued share.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:To fulfill the
working capital.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:When there is change
in regulation or environment, the stockholder meeting will authorize
the board to delegate the issue.
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.