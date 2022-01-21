Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Company's board of director approve the capital increase date for employee stock warrant convert to common share

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21 2.Source of capital increase funds:Employee executes stock warrant and convert it to common share 3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):66,000 shares 4.Par value per share:NTD 10 5.Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD 4,316,400 6.Issue price:NTD 65.4 7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:66,000 shares 8.Number of shares publicly sold:Not applicable 9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders: Not applicable 10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: Not applicable 11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as original issued common shares 12.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:To attract and retain the company's needed talent 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The capital increase date is 2022/01/21. After the capital increase, total capital is NTD 684,782,800, and the Company will submit the change registration form in accordance with the local regulation.