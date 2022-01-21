Log in
Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Company's board of director approve the capital increase date for employee stock warrant convert to common share

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 19:45:34
Subject 
 The Company's board of director approve the capital
increase date for employee stock warrant convert to common
share
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.Source of capital increase funds:Employee executes stock warrant
and convert it to common share
3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed
to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings
 or capital surplus):66,000 shares
4.Par value per share:NTD 10
5.Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD 4,316,400
6.Issue price:NTD 65.4
7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:66,000 shares
8.Number of shares publicly sold:Not applicable
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock
dividends to existing shareholders: Not applicable
10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares
unsubscripted for by the deadline: Not applicable
11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as original
issued common shares
12.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:To attract
and retain the company's needed talent
13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The capital increase date is
2022/01/21. After the capital increase, total capital is NTD 684,782,800, and
the Company will submit the change registration form in accordance with the
local regulation.

Disclaimer

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
