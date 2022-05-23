Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Company's shareholder's resolution to discharge the director's non-compete clause
05/23/2022
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
2022/05/24
11:42:02
The Company's shareholder's resolution to discharge
the director's non-compete clause
2022/05/24
paragraph 21
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/05/24
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
Sheng Pao-Shi, chairman of Bora Pharmaceuticals
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:Same business scope as the company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the term for the board of director
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):In accordance with Article 209 of the Company
Act, the Company's shareholder has resolved to discharege
the director's non-compete clause on 2022/05/24.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
