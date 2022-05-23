Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Company's shareholder's resolution to discharge the director's non-compete clause

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/05/24 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Sheng Pao-Shi, chairman of Bora Pharmaceuticals 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:Same business scope as the company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the term for the board of director 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):In accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act, the Company's shareholder has resolved to discharege the director's non-compete clause on 2022/05/24. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:NA 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA