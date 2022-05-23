Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
  News
  Summary
    6472   TW0006472004

BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(6472)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-22
162.00 TWD   -0.61%
05/23BORA PHARMACEUTICALS : The Company's shareholder's resolution to discharge the director's non-compete clause
PU
05/23BORA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announce on the Company's resolution for 2021 annual general shareholders' meeting
PU
05/10Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bora Pharmaceuticals : The Company's shareholder's resolution to discharge the director's non-compete clause

05/23/2022 | 11:58pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 11:42:02
Subject 
 The Company's shareholder's resolution to discharge
the director's non-compete clause
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/05/24
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
Sheng Pao-Shi, chairman of Bora Pharmaceuticals
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:Same business scope as the company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the term for the board of director
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):In accordance with Article 209 of the Company
Act, the Company's shareholder has resolved to discharege
the director's non-compete clause on 2022/05/24.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 03:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 417 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 634 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2022 375 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 11 034 M 373 M 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 162,00 TWD
Average target price 184,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pao Hsi Sheng Chairman & General Manager
Chin Chu Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Jui Yi Lin Independent Director
Ming Jung Lai Independent Director
Yi Chin Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-11.96%373
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.89%465 705
PFIZER, INC.-10.45%294 404
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.55%269 013
ABBVIE INC.9.33%266 851
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.67%266 707