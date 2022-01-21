Bora Pharmaceuticals : The board of director approves the treasury stocks repurchasing program
01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
19:46:25
Subject
The board of director approves the treasury stocks
repurchasing program
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.Purpose of the share repurchase:To transfer to employees
3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common Share
4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of share repurchase (NTD):
NTD $109,600,000
5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/01/22~2022/03/21
6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):400,000 share
7.Repurchase price range (NTD):NTD $121~274
8.Method for the repurchase:From open market
9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total
issued shares of the company (%):0.58%
10.Cumulative no.of the company��s own shares held
at the time of reporting (shares):0 share
11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to
the time of reporting:0 share
12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but
not yet completed:
(1)Apply to repurchase 300,000 shares from 2016/03/15
to 2016/05/13. The actual buyback shares were 65,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(2)Apply to repurchase 235,000 shares from 2016/06/24
to 2016/08/23. The actual buyback shares were 31,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(3)Apply to repurchase 500,000 shares from 2017/08/17
to 2017/10/06. The actual buyback shares were 263,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(4)Apply to repurchase 200,000 shares from 2017/11/16
to 2017/12/20. The actual buyback shares were 103,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(5)Apply to repurchase 500,000 shares from 2020/03/23
to 2020/05/22. The actual buyback shares were 0 shares.
The Company seek to stabilize and not to increase the
stock price. In order to balance the fund usage and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved
for the share repurchase:
(1)Purpose of the buyback:To transfer to employees
(2)Plan buyback period:From 2022/01/22 to 2022/03/21
(3)Plan buyback share:400,000 shares
(4)Plan purchase price:Between NTD $121 to 274, when the
stock price is below the lower limit, the Company will
continue to buyback the stock
(5)Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total
issued shares of the company (%):0.58%
(6)Cumulative no.of the company��s own shares held
at the time of reporting (shares):0 share
(7)Status of repurchases within three years prior to
the time of reporting:0 share
(8)Status of repurchases that have been reported but
not yet completed:Apply to repurchase 500,000 shares
from 2020/03/23 to 2020/05/22. The actual buyback
shares were 0 shares. The Company seek to stabilize
and not to increase the stock price. In order to
balance the fund usage and the stockholders' rights,
the shares buyback program was not completely
implementing.
14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article
10 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by
TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies:Please refer
to the Company's share repurchase program.
15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for
Subscription of Shares set forth in Article 11 of the
Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed
and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA
16.Declaration that the financial status of the company
has been considered by the board of directors, and that
its capital maintenance will not be affected:
(1)The shares buyback program is approved by the board
meeting date 2022/01/21 through two third directors
being present and half present directors agreeing to
repurchase 400,000 shares from the exchange market.
(2)The total buyback shares are 0.58% of the issued
shares, and the monetary amount of the buyback program
are 3.16% of the current assets of the company and its
subsidiaries. The board meeting already considered the
company financial status and the shares buyback program
will not affect the capital of company.
(3)This statement is approved by the boarding meeting,
and all of the 7 present board of directors agreed the
content of this statement.
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
PAO-SHI, SHENG
2021/01/21
17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter
about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price:
The price range of repurchase share is between NTD 121 to
274 and is with the legitimacy of its decision-making
process. The influence is reasonable to the financial
status of Company. There is no significant abnormal
circumstances.
18.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:NA
