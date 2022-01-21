Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6472   TW0006472004

BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(6472)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bora Pharmaceuticals : The board of director approves the treasury stocks repurchasing program

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 19:46:25
Subject 
 The board of director approves the treasury stocks
repurchasing program
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.Purpose of the share repurchase:To transfer to employees
3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common Share
4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of share repurchase (NTD):
NTD $109,600,000
5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/01/22~2022/03/21
6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):400,000 share
7.Repurchase price range (NTD):NTD $121~274
8.Method for the repurchase:From open market
9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total
issued shares of the company (%):0.58%
10.Cumulative no.of the company��s own shares held
at the time of reporting (shares):0 share
11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to
the time of reporting:0 share
12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but
not yet completed:
(1)Apply to repurchase 300,000 shares from 2016/03/15
to 2016/05/13. The actual buyback shares were 65,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(2)Apply to repurchase 235,000 shares from 2016/06/24
to 2016/08/23. The actual buyback shares were 31,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(3)Apply to repurchase 500,000 shares from 2017/08/17
to 2017/10/06. The actual buyback shares were 263,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(4)Apply to repurchase 200,000 shares from 2017/11/16
to 2017/12/20. The actual buyback shares were 103,000
shares. In order to balance the market mechanism and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
(5)Apply to repurchase 500,000 shares from 2020/03/23
to 2020/05/22. The actual buyback shares were 0 shares.
The Company seek to stabilize and not to increase the
stock price. In order to balance the fund usage and
the stockholders' rights, the shares buyback program
was not completely implementing.
13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved
for the share repurchase:
(1)Purpose of the buyback:To transfer to employees
(2)Plan buyback period:From 2022/01/22 to 2022/03/21
(3)Plan buyback share:400,000 shares
(4)Plan purchase price:Between NTD $121 to 274, when the
stock price is below the lower limit, the Company will
continue to buyback the stock
(5)Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total
issued shares of the company (%):0.58%
(6)Cumulative no.of the company��s own shares held
at the time of reporting (shares):0 share
(7)Status of repurchases within three years prior to
the time of reporting:0 share
(8)Status of repurchases that have been reported but
not yet completed:Apply to repurchase 500,000 shares
from 2020/03/23 to 2020/05/22. The actual buyback
shares were 0 shares. The Company seek to stabilize
and not to increase the stock price. In order to
balance the fund usage and the stockholders' rights,
the shares buyback program was not completely
implementing.
14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article
10 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by
TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies:Please refer
to the Company's share repurchase program.
15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for
Subscription of Shares set forth in Article 11 of the
Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed
and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA
16.Declaration that the financial status of the company
 has been considered by the board of directors, and that
 its capital maintenance will not be affected:
(1)The shares buyback program is approved by the board
meeting date 2022/01/21 through two third directors
being present and half present directors agreeing to
repurchase 400,000 shares from the exchange market.
(2)The total buyback shares are 0.58% of the issued
shares, and the monetary amount of the buyback program
are 3.16% of the current assets of the company and its
subsidiaries. The board meeting already considered the
company financial status and the shares buyback program
will not affect the capital of company.
(3)This statement is approved by the boarding meeting,
and all of the 7 present board of directors agreed the
content of this statement.

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
PAO-SHI, SHENG
2021/01/21
17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter
 about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price:
The price range of repurchase share is between NTD 121 to
274 and is with the legitimacy of its decision-making
process. The influence is reasonable to the financial
status of Company. There is no significant abnormal
circumstances.
18.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:NA

Disclaimer

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
07:03aBORA PHARMACEUTICALS : The board of director approves the treasury stocks repurchasing pro..
PU
07:03aBORA PHARMACEUTICALS : The Company's board of director ractify the Company's 2021 First Em..
PU
07:03aBORA PHARMACEUTICALS : The Company's board of director approve the capital increase date f..
PU
2021Bora Health Inc announced that it has received TWD 70 million in funding from Bora Phar..
CI
2021Bora Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Taishin Holdings to launch CDMO investment and M..
AQ
2021Bora Pharmaceuticals Collaborates with Taishin Holdings to Launch CDMO Investment and M..
CI
2021Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 006 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 791 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 863 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 11 973 M 433 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 177,00 TWD
Average target price 302,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pao Hsi Sheng Chairman & General Manager
Chin Chu Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Jui Yi Lin Independent Director
Ming Jung Lai Independent Director
Yi Chin Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-3.80%433
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.40%435 037
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.69%322 260
PFIZER, INC.-8.47%303 375
ABBVIE INC.-1.75%235 181
NOVO NORDISK A/S-13.40%220 833