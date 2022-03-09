Bora Pharmaceuticals : To announce the Company's Board of Director approves the Company's 2021 employee and director remuneration

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09 2.Company name:Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:To comply with regulation issued by Financial Supervisory Commission. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: I. Employee remuneration amounted to NT$17,677,504. II. Director remuneration amounted to NT$8,838,752. III.Payable in cash. IV. Differences between the above actual distribution and recognized 2021 expense is NT$6,681,523. The difference are mainly estimated difference, and the difference will recognized in profit or loss in 2022.