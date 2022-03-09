Bora Pharmaceuticals : To announce the Company's Board of Director approves the Company's 2021 employee and director remuneration
03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/09
Time of announcement
16:58:01
Subject
To announce the Company's Board of Director approves
the Company's 2021 employee and director remuneration
Date of events
2022/03/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09
2.Company name:Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:To comply with regulation issued
by Financial Supervisory Commission.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
I. Employee remuneration amounted to NT$17,677,504.
II. Director remuneration amounted to NT$8,838,752.
III.Payable in cash.
IV. Differences between the above actual distribution and
recognized 2021 expense is NT$6,681,523. The difference are
mainly estimated difference, and the difference will
recognized in profit or loss in 2022.
Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.