Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Boral Ltd on Tuesday said it will sell its 50% stake in joint venture USG Boral to Germany-based Gebr Knauf KG for A$1.43 billion ($1.02 billion).

The country's largest building materials supplier added it is also assessing opportunities for divestment in its North American building products businesses. ($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)