Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Boralex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLX   CA09950M3003

BORALEX INC.

(BLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boralex : R E P E A T -- ADVISORY - Boralex will Release its 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 5/

05/04/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or "the Corporation") announces that the release of the 2021 First quarter results will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.


Date and time:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. EDT



Dial-in numbers:

1-888-390-0549 or 416-764-8682


Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex's website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available by dialing toll free at 1-888-390-0541 until May 12, 2021. The access code is 699447, followed by the pound sign (#).

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on May 5, 2021, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for the past 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisory---boralex-will-release-its-2021-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-5-301261233.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BORALEX INC.
09:31aBORALEX  : R E P E A T -- ADVISORY - Boralex will Release its 2021 First Quarter..
PR
09:31aBORALEX  : R E P E A T -- Notice of Annual Meeting - Boralex to Hold Virtual Ann..
PR
06:20aThree ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
05/03BORALEX  : Announces the Commissioning of the Bazougeais Wind Farm (France)
PR
04/30BORALEX  : Sells French Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper
MT
04/30BORALEX BRIEF : Selling Blendecques Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper
MT
04/30BORALEX  : Announces Sale of Blendecques Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper
PR
04/29BORALEX  : Signs a New Renewable Power Purchase Agreement, to Benefit IBM France
PR
04/28EMERA INCORPORATED  : Fortis and Hydro One Downgraded at Raymond James
MT
04/19BORALEX INC.  : - The Conseil d'Etat Issues Welcome Ruling for Moulins du Lohan
AQ
More news
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ