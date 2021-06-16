Boralex : R E P E A T -- Advisory - Boralex to hold 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 17/

MONTREAL, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or "the Company") invites the financial community to attend its 2021 Virtual Investor Day to hear from members of the executive team on Boralex's updated strategic plan and corporate objectives for coming years. The event will be held virtually on June 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. EDT to approximately 11 a.m. EDT. To access the event, participants can register here: www.icastpro.ca/qz5dzg.

Date and time: Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. EDT



Event link: www.icastpro.ca/qz5dzg

Media and other interested individuals are invited to attend the live broadcast. A full replay will also be available on the Boralex website.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for the past 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com . Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

