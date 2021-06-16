Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Boralex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLX   CA09950M3003

BORALEX INC.

(BLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boralex : R E P E A T -- Advisory - Boralex to hold 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 17/

06/16/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or "the Company") invites the financial community to attend its 2021 Virtual Investor Day to hear from members of the executive team on Boralex's updated strategic plan and corporate objectives for coming years. The event will be held virtually on June 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. EDT to approximately 11 a.m. EDT. To access the event, participants can register here: www.icastpro.ca/qz5dzg.

Date and time:

Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. EDT



Event link:

www.icastpro.ca/qz5dzg


Media and other interested individuals are invited to attend the live broadcast. A full replay will also be available on the Boralex website.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for the past 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisory---boralex-to-hold-2021-virtual-investor-day-on-june-17-301308322.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BORALEX INC.
09:42aBORALEX  : Initiated with a Hold Rating at TPH Ahead of its Investor Day
MT
09:31aBORALEX  : R E P E A T -- Advisory - Boralex to hold 2021 Virtual Investor Day o..
PR
06/14BORALEX BRIEF : Boralex and Sun'Agri Join Forces to Develop Agrivoltaics in Euro..
MT
06/14BORALEX  : and Sun'Agri Join Forces to Develop Agrivoltaics in Europe
PR
06/08BORALEX  : Advisory - Boralex to hold 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 17
AQ
06/03BORALEX  : Patrick Decostre Before the CCI Française au Canada - Encouraging fir..
PR
06/03BORALEX  : Patrick Decostre Before the CCI Française au Canada - Encouraging fir..
AQ
06/03BORALEX  : announces appointment of Alain Pouliot as VicePresident, Operations N..
AQ
06/02BORALEX  : announces appointment of Alain Pouliot as Vice-President, Operations ..
AQ
06/02BORALEX  : announces appointment of Alain Pouliot as Vice-President, Operations ..
PR
More news