Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Boralex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLX   CA09950M3003

BORALEX INC.

(BLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boralex : R E P E A T -- Notice of Annual Meeting - Boralex to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021/

05/04/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTRÉAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Again this year, to limit the risks posed by COVID-19 to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, this event will be held in a virtual-only format, with live audio webcast. The online access to the Annual Meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, if they are connected to the Internet and fulfill the conditions set out in the Circular. Non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Boralex shares through a securities broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to vote.

Date and time:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT              


Internet link:

https://web.lumiagm.com/262304484

For additional information on how to access the virtual Meeting of Shareholders, registered and non-registered shareholders, and duly appointed proxyholders, please refer to the Notice.

Note that Boralex's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, Annual Report and Circular are available on boralex.com and sedar.com.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-annual-meeting---boralex-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-may-5-2021-301261209.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BORALEX INC.
09:31aBORALEX  : R E P E A T -- ADVISORY - Boralex will Release its 2021 First Quarter..
PR
09:31aBORALEX  : R E P E A T -- Notice of Annual Meeting - Boralex to Hold Virtual Ann..
PR
06:20aThree ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
05/03BORALEX  : Announces the Commissioning of the Bazougeais Wind Farm (France)
PR
04/30BORALEX  : Sells French Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper
MT
04/30BORALEX BRIEF : Selling Blendecques Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper
MT
04/30BORALEX  : Announces Sale of Blendecques Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper
PR
04/29BORALEX  : Signs a New Renewable Power Purchase Agreement, to Benefit IBM France
PR
04/28EMERA INCORPORATED  : Fortis and Hydro One Downgraded at Raymond James
MT
04/19BORALEX INC.  : - The Conseil d'Etat Issues Welcome Ruling for Moulins du Lohan
AQ
More news
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ