Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Boralex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLX   CA09950M3003

BORALEX INC.

(BLX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
41.55 CAD   -0.12%
09:31aBoralex will release its 2023 first quarter financial results on May 10
GL
09:31aBoralex to hold virtual annual meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2023
GL
02/27Corporate Social Responsibility Report Boralex surpasses its 2022 CSR objectives
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boralex to hold virtual annual meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2023

04/18/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Annual Meeting will be broadcast online in audio only. Simultaneous interpretation will also be available for English-speaking participants. The online access to the event will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, if they are connected to the Internet and fulfill the conditions set out in the Management Information Circular. Non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Boralex shares through a securities broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Date and time:Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET
  
Webcast link:https://meetnow.global/MUMJA7C
  

For additional information on how to access the virtual Meeting of Shareholders, registered and non-registered shareholders, and duly appointed proxyholders, please refer to the Notice of Meeting.

Note that Boralex’s Management Information Circular, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report and Annual Report are available on boralex.com and sedar.com.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 4 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 800 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIAINVESTOR RELATIONS
Camille Laventure
Advisor, External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438-883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com		Stéphane Milot
Senior Director – Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

514-213-1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.        


All news about BORALEX INC.
09:31aBoralex will release its 2023 first quarter financial results on May 10
GL
09:31aBoralex to hold virtual annual meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2023
GL
02/27Corporate Social Responsibility Report Boralex surpasses its 2022 CSR objectives
AQ
02/27News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/27BORALEX INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24Boralex : See our 2022 CSR Report
PU
02/24Boralex Falls as Misses Q4 EPS Forecast, Says Meets CSR Goals; National Bank Notes Exec..
MT
02/24Transcript : Boralex Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/24Boralex Says Surpassed 2022 CSR Objectives; Q4 Adjusted EPS Misses Forecast
MT
02/24Corporate Social Responsibility Repo : Boralex surpasses its 2022 CSR objectives
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORALEX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 852 M 635 M 635 M
Net income 2023 105 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2023 3 284 M 2 450 M 2 450 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 4 270 M 3 186 M 3 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,87x
EV / Sales 2024 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 626
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BORALEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Boralex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORALEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,55 CAD
Average target price 46,57 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Lemaire Director
Patrick Decostre General Manager-Europe
Bruno Guilmette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alain Rhéaume Chairman
Nicolas Mabboux Senior Vice President-IT & Digital Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORALEX INC.3.82%3 186
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-1.06%23 256
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-6.60%9 515
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-0.29%2 556
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.12.09%2 511
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-8.46%2 259
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer