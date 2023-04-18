Advanced search
BORALEX INC.

(BLX)
09:31aBoralex will release its 2023 first quarter financial results on May 10
09:31aBoralex to hold virtual annual meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2023
02/27Corporate Social Responsibility Report Boralex surpasses its 2022 CSR objectives
Boralex will release its 2023 first quarter financial results on May 10

04/18/2023 | 09:31am EDT
MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces that the release of the 2023 first quarter results will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET

To attend the conference

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3yfpeptp

To attend the event by phone: Click here to register for the earnings call. Once you have completed your registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link and your personal PIN to connect to the call. If you lose this link and your PIN, you will be able to register again. You must register if you wish to attend the call by phone.

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex’s website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available on Boralex’s website until May 10, 2024.

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on May 10, 2023, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 4 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 800 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIAINVESTOR RELATIONS
Camille Laventure
Advisor, External Communications
Boralex Inc.
438-883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com		Stéphane Milot
Senior Director – Investor Relations
Boralex Inc.
514-213-1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.


