  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOR   GB00B08F4599

BORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM PLC

(BOR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:00:20 2023-06-01 am EDT
2.900 GBX   +7.21%
11:13aBorders & Southern Petroleum : AGM 2023 Proxy form
PU
05:24aBorders & Southern shares surge despite seeing full-year loss
AN
01/17TRADING UPDATES: Future Metals in JV; Gunsynd sells stake in investee
AN
Borders & Southern Petroleum : AGM 2023 Proxy form

06/01/2023 | 11:13am EDT
Boarders & Southern Petroleum plc

2023 Annual General Meeting

Form of Proxy

For use at the Annual General Meeting of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc. (the "Company") to be held on 23 June 2023

I/We ......................................................................................................................................................................................................

(PLEASE USE BLOCK LETTERS)

of ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................

being a member/members of the Company hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting...................................................................

as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00am on 23 June 2023 and at every adjournment hereof and I/we desire and instruct my/our proxy to vote on the following Resolutions as indicated by an "X" in the appropriate space under the headings "For" and "Against" (see note 2).

Resolutions

Vote

For

Against

withheld

1

Receive, consider and adopt the 2022 accounts, the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report

2

Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

3 Re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor and authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of BDO LLP as the auditor of the Company

4 Re-elect Howard Obee as a Director

5 Authority to allot relevant securities

6 Disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made

Date

2022 Signature

Notes

  1. If no indication is given as to how the proxy shall vote, he may exercise his discretion as to how he votes or whether he abstains from voting.
  2. If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be under its common seal, or signed on its behalf by a duly appointed attorney or by a duly authorised officer of the corporation.
  3. All joint holders should be named but the signature of any one is sufficient. Where joint holders tender more than one proxy, the proxy of the senior will be accepted to the exclusion of the others, and for these purposes, the senior shareholder will be deemed to be the shareholder named first in the register of members.
  4. To be valid, this form (and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or notarially certified or office copy thereof) must be deposited with Link Asset Services, PX1, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting as the case may be.
  5. Any alteration made on this form must be initialled by the person who signed it.
  6. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message must be transmitted so as to be received by Link Asset Services whose CREST participant ID is RA10, by no later than 11.00am on 21 June 2023.

33 St James's Square London SW1Y 4JS United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7661 9348  Fax: +44 (0)20 7661 8055  info@bordersandsouthern.com  www.bordersandsouthern.com

Black&Callow - c120459

Disclaimer

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,71 M 3,35 M 3,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 52,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,71 GBX
Average target price 8,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 196%
Managers and Directors
Howard Kevin Obee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter William Fleming Finance Director & Executive Director
David Harry Williamson Dobson Non-Executive Chairman
William John Edmund Hodson Non-Executive Director
William John Walton Slack Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM PLC18.64%24
CHEVRON CORPORATION-16.08%285 371
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.85%120 159
CNOOC LIMITED18.04%74 446
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-17.16%62 749
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-2.74%58 992
