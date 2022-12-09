Advanced search
Borders & Southern Petroleum : Boundary Form of Proxy

12/09/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc

Form of Proxy

For use at the General Meeting of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (the "Company") to be held on 4 January 2023

I/We

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

(PLEASE USE BLOCK LETTERS)

of

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

being a member/members of the Company hereby appoint

the Chairman of the meeting

OR

Insert Name:………………………………………..

as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00 am on Wednesday 4 January 2023 and at any adjournment of the General Meeting and I/we desire and instruct my/ourproxy to vote on the following Resolutions as indicated by an "X" in the appropriate space under the headings "For" and "Against" (see note 1).

Resolution

For

Against

Vote withheld

  1. ORDINARY RESOLUTION to authorise the directors to allot shares up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £371,428.57 for Second Placing and Subscription
  2. SPECIAL RESOLUTION to waive pre-emption rights for Second Placing and Subscription
  3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION to authorise the directors to allot shares up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £1,057,142.81
  4. SPECIAL RESOLUTION to waive pre-emption rights in connection with Resolution 3

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made

Date ...................................................................

Signature .............................................................

Notes

  1. If no indication is given as to how the proxy shall vote, he may exercise his discretion as to how he votes or whether he abstains from voting.
  2. If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be under its common seal, or signed on its behalf by a duly appointed attorney or by a duly authorised officer of the corporation.
  3. All joint holders should be named but the signature of any one is sufficient. Where joint holders tender more than one proxy, the proxy of the senior will be accepted to the exclusion of the others, and for these purposes, the senior shareholder will be deemed to be the shareholder named first in the register of members.
  4. To be valid, this form (and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or notarially

certified or office copy thereof) must be deposited with the Company's registrars Link Group, PXS 1, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting as the case may be.

  1. Any alteration made on this form must be initialled by the person who signed it.
  2. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message must be transmitted so as to be received by Link Group whose CREST participant ID is RA10, by no later than 11.00am on 2 January 2023.

www.bordersandsouthern.com

One Fleet Place

London EC4M 7WS

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7661 9348

info@bordersandsouthern.com

www.bordersandsouthern.com

Disclaimer

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 22:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
