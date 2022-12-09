Borders & Southern Petroleum : Project Boundary Circular 12/09/2022 | 05:33pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice from your own stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA") if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares in Borders & Southern Petroleum plc please forward this document and the accompanying documents to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred some of your shares in Borders & Southern Petroleum plc, you should retain these documents and contact your stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. However, this Circular and/or any accompanying documents should not be forwarded or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction in which such act would constitute a violation of the relevant laws in such jurisdiction. The issue of New Ordinary Shares does not constitute an offer to the public requiring an approved prospectus under section 85 of FSMA. Accordingly, this document does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules and has not been pre-approved by the FCA pursuant to sections 85 and 87 of FSMA, the London Stock Exchange, any securities commission or any other authority or regulatory body and has not been approved for the purposes of section 21 of FSMA. This document does not comprise an admission document under the AIM Rules and the London Stock Exchange has not itself examined or approved the contents of this document. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 05147938) Firm and Conditional Fundraising of £2,500,000 comprising Placing of 122,857,138 Placing Shares Subscription for 20,000,000 Subscription Shares at 1.75 pence per New Ordinary Share and Notice of General Meeting Nominated & Financial Adviser Broker Strand Hanson Limited S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chief Executive of the Company set out in Part 1 of this Circular explaining the background to, and reasons for, the Fundraising and the recommendation by the Directors to the Shareholders to vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. Strand Hanson Limited ("Strand Hanson"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is the Company's nominated adviser under the AIM Rules. The responsibility of Strand Hanson as nominated adviser under the AIM Rules is owed solely to the London Stock Exchange and not to the Company or its Directors or any other person. Strand Hanson has not authorised the contents of this document and no liability is accepted by Strand Hanson for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in, or for the omission of any information from, this document, for which the Company and the Directors are solely responsible. S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (the "Broker"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as broker to the Company in connection with the proposed Placing and Admission and will not be acting for any other person (including a recipient of this document) or otherwise be responsible to any person for providing the protections afforded to clients of the Broker or for advising any other person in respect of the Placing and Admission or any transaction, matter or arrangement referred to in this document. Copies of this document will be available free of charge until immediately after the close of the General Meeting at the offices of Wedlake Bell LLP, 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY during normal business hours and on the Company's website. The Directors of the Company, whose names appear on page 4 of this document, have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this document are true and accurate in all material respects, and that there are no other facts the omission of which would make misleading any statement in this document. All the Directors accept responsibility accordingly. The Existing Ordinary Shares and the First Placing Shares are admitted to trading on AIM. AIM is a market designed primarily for emerging or smaller companies to which a higher investment risk tends to be attached than to larger or more established companies. AIM securities are not admitted to the Official List of the FCA. Shareholders should be aware of the risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after careful consideration and, if appropriate, - 1 - 056702.0002/25492354/4 consultation with an independent financial adviser. First Admission (which was not itself conditional upon the passing of any resolutions) became effective and dealings commenced at 8.00 a.m. on 6 December 2022 in respect of the First Placing Shares. Application will be made for the Second Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Subject to certain conditions being satisfied, including the passing of the necessary Resolutions at the General Meeting, it is expected that Second Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 5 January 2023 in respect of the Second Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares. The First Placing Shares were issued free of expenses and rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares. The Second Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares will be issued free of expenses and will, on issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares and the First Placing Shares in issue, including the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue. Notice of a General Meeting of the Company, to be held at the offices of Wedlake Bell LLP at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY at 11.00 a.m. on 4 January 2023, is set out at the end of this document. A Form of Proxy is enclosed. To be valid, a Form of Proxy should be completed, signed and returned so as to be received by the Company's registrars at Link Group, PXS 1, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL as soon as possible, but in any event so as to be received not later than 11.00 a.m. on 2 January 2023. Please refer to the detailed notes contained in the Notice of General Meeting and the Form of Proxy. The distribution of this Circular in or into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any other jurisdiction should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities pursuant to this document or otherwise in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. For the avoidance of doubt, such restricted jurisdictions include, but are not limited to, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of South Africa. This document has been prepared to comply with English law and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this document had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom. No person should construe the contents of this document as legal, tax or financial advice and recipients of this document should consult their own advisers as to the matters described in this document. The New Ordinary Shares that are the subject of the Fundraising have been offered only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offer and sale of the New Ordinary Shares that are the subject of the Fundraising have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and, accordingly, the New Ordinary Shares that are the subject of the Fundraising may not be offered or sold, re-sold, taken up, pledged, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within the United States except in compliance with an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. None of the New Ordinary Shares have been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any other United States regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Fundraising or the accuracy or adequacy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. This document contains statements about the Company that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this document may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by, or that include, the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, dividend policy, losses and future prospects, etc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual result, performance or achievements of any person, or industry, to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of such persons and the environment in which each will operate in the future. Shareholders should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and, save as is required by law or regulation (including to meet the requirements of the AIM Rules, the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Prospectus Regulation Rules and/or FSMA), the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements (including to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based). All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information available to the Directors at the date of this document, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and the posting or receipt of this document shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth herein since such date. This document is dated 8 December 2022. - 2 - 056702.0002/25492354/4 TABLE OF CONTENTS DIRECTORS, COMPANY SECRETARY AND ADVISERS 4 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS 5 KEY STATISTICS 6 DEFINITIONS 7 PART 1 LETTER FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE 11 PART 2 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 17 - 3 - 056702.0002/25492354/4 DIRECTORS, COMPANY SECRETARY AND ADVISERS Directors David Harry Williamson Dobson, Non-executiveChairman Howard Obee, Chief Executive Peter William Fleming, Finance Director William John Edmund Hodson, Independent non-executive Director Company Secretary William John Walton Slack Registered Office One Fleet Place London EC4M 7WS Legal Advisers to the Company Wedlake Bell LLP 71 Queen Victoria Street London EC4V 4AY Nominated & Financial Adviser Strand Hanson Limited 26 Mount Row London W1K 3SQ Broker S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP Prince Frederick House 4th Floor 35-39 Maddox Street London W1S 2PP Registrar Link Group 10th Floor Central Square 29 Wellington Street Leeds LS1 4DL Receiving Agent Link Group PXS 1 10th Floor Central Square 29 Wellington Street Leeds LS1 4DL - 4 - 056702.0002/25492354/4 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS Announcement of Fundraising 30 November 2022 Admission and dealings in the First Placing Shares commenced on AIM 6 December 2022 Where applicable, expected date for CREST accounts to be 6 December 2022 credited in respect of First Placing Shares in uncertificated form Posting of Circular and Form of Proxy 8 December 2022 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy 11.00 a.m. on 2 January 2023 General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 4 January 2023 Announcement of results of General Meeting following General Meeting on 4 January 2023 Admission and dealings in the Second Placing Shares and the Subscription 8.00 a.m. on Shares expected to commence on AIM 5 January 2023 Where applicable, expected date for CREST accounts to be 5 January 2023 credited in respect of Second Placing Shares and Subscription Shares in uncertificated form Where applicable, expected date for dispatch of definitive share certificates within 10 Business Days for New Ordinary Shares in certificated form of Admission Notes: Each of the times and dates above is subject to change. Any such change will be notified by an announcement on a Regulatory Information Service. All of the above times refer to London time. All events listed in the above timetable following the General Meeting are conditional upon the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting. - 5 - 056702.0002/25492354/4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Borders & Southern Petroleum plc published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 22:32:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about BORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM PLC 12/08 TRADING UPDATES: Helios Towers seals deal; Ixico client cancels trial AN 12/08 Borders & Southern Petroleum Wins Extension for Falkland Islands Production Licenses MT 12/08 Borders & Southern Petroleum plc Announces the Extension of its Production Licences PL0.. CI 11/30 Borders & Southern Petroleum raises GBP2.5 million to progress studies AN 11/30 AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Europa Metals ups grade levels at Toral proje.. AN 11/30 Borders & Southern Petroleum Raises $3 Million Via Share Issue; Shares Fall 38% MT 09/30 Borders & Southern Petroleum plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June .. CI 09/30 Borders & Southern Petroleum : 2022 Interim Report PU 07/01 Borders & Southern Petroleum : AGM presentation - June 2022 PU 06/01 Borders & Southern Petroleum : Notice of AGM 2022 PU