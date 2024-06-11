English Finnish
Boreo Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Boreo Plc - Managers' transactions - Preato Capital AB

Boreo Plc Managers' Transactions 11 June 2024 at 9:00 EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Preato Capital AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Simon Hallqvist

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Boreo Oyj

LEI: 743700OD4QRWKZ4ODC98

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 65815/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900724

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 19.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 91 Unit price: 19.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 19.95 EUR

(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 19.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 94 Unit price: 19.75 EUR

(6): Volume: 188 Unit price: 19.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 19.73213 EUR

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen
CFO
mobile +358 40 556 3546

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2023 were EUR 161 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.

