Boreo Plc - Managers' transactions - Preato Capital AB Boreo Plc - Managers' transactions - Preato Capital AB Boreo Plc Managers' Transactions 11 June 2024 at 9:00 EET ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Preato Capital AB Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Simon Hallqvist Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Boreo Oyj LEI: 743700OD4QRWKZ4ODC98 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 65815/4/4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2024-06-10 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009900724 Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 19.95 EUR (2): Volume: 91 Unit price: 19.95 EUR (3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 19.95 EUR (4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 19.8 EUR (5): Volume: 94 Unit price: 19.75 EUR (6): Volume: 188 Unit price: 19.6 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 19.73213 EUR Further information: Aku Rumpunen

CFO

mobile +358 40 556 3546 Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media www.boreo.com Boreo in brief: Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade. Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel. The Group's net sales in 2023 were EUR 161 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.