  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Boreo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOREO   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(BOREO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:49:33 2023-05-09 am EDT
39.00 EUR   -0.51%
10:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Tomi Sundberg
GL
05/05Boreo Plc, INTERIM REPORT JAN. 1 TO MAR. 31, 2023
GL
05/05Boreo Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Tomi Sundberg

05/09/2023 | 10:01am EDT
Boreo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tomi Sundberg

Boreo Plc                           Managers’ Transactions                    9 May 2023 at 17:00 EET

Boreo Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tomi Sundberg

Position: Other senior manager

 Issuer: Boreo Oyj

LEI: 743700OD4QRWKZ4ODC98

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31223/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900724

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 40.0 EUR

(2): Volume: 164 Unit price: 40.0 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 200 Volume weighted average price: 40.0 EUR

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen
CFO
mobile +358 40 556 3546

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.


