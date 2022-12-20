Advanced search
    YEINT   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(YEINT)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:07 2022-12-20 am EST
36.90 EUR   -0.27%
06:01aBoreo Plc's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
06:01aBoreo Plc's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
04:45aFinland's Boreo Strikes Deal To Purchase Process Filtration Products Distributor Filterit
MT
Boreo Plc's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023

12/20/2022 | 06:01am EST
BOREO PLC   Stock exchange release 20 December 2022 at 13:00 EET

Boreo Plc’s Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023

Boreo’s financial reporting timetable 2023:

  • 2022 financial statements release: 3 March 2023
  • Interim report for January-March 2023: 5 May 2023
  • Half-year report for January-June 2023:  10 August 2023
  • Interim report for January-September 2023:  2 November 2023

Financial reports will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 9:00 EET. 2022 Annual Report including the Report of the Board the Directors as well as the financial statements for 2022 will be published during week 10. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 19 April 2023. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting separately at a later date.

Vantaa, 20 December 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
