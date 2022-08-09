Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Boreo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YEINT   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(YEINT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:19 2022-08-09 am EDT
46.80 EUR   +4.93%
07/28Boreo will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 10 August 2022
GL
07/20Boreo Plc new shares registered to trade register
GL
07/01Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Aku Rumpunen
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boreo divests its operations in Russia

08/09/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Boreo divests its operations in Russia

Boreo has today sold its 90% shareholding in the electronic component distribution business in Russia (“YE Russia”) to companies controlled by Mr. Yrjö Pönni, current General Director and 10% shareholder of YE Russia (“Buyer”).

“As a consequence of the Ukrainian crisis, in March we started to investigate options for the business operations in Russia. The now executed transaction provides us with a solution to completely exit Russia and for the business and personnel of YE Russia a more sustainable long-term solution” says Kari Nerg, CEO of Boreo.

The transaction has been executed on August 9, 2022. The total value of the transaction is not disclosed. The Buyer pays part of the purchase price with 8,000 shares in Boreo. A separate stock exchange release on the purchase of shares will be disclosed on August 9, 2022.

In its H1 2022 interim report released tomorrow on August 10, Boreo reports YE Russia in discontinued operations in accordance with the IFRS5 standard. As a result of the completed transaction, Boreo will book in its Q2 2022 result an impairment of approximately EUR 5.9 million. The impact of the impairment of Boreo’s equity is approximately EUR 8.7 million. The impairment does not have an impact on operational EBIT of Boreo’s continued operations nor the outlook of other Boreo companies.

Vantaa, 9 August 2022

Boreo Plc
Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

Net sales of the Group’s continued operations in 2021 was 122 m€ and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. Boreo’s headquarter is located in Vantaa.


Financials
Sales 2022 159 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
Net Debt 2022 17,1 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 120 M 123 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart BOREO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Boreo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOREO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,60 €
Average target price 62,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kari Nerg Chief Executive Officer
Aku Rumpunen Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Simon Alexis Hallqvist Chairman
Michaela Elisabeth von Wendt Independent Director
Ralf Juhani Holmlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOREO OYJ-24.41%122
KEYENCE CORPORATION-23.22%99 977
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.24%75 101
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.99%58 921
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.78%53 469
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.76%41 727