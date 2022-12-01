Boreo Plc Stock exchange release 1 December 2022 at 09:00 EET

Boreo executes a directed share issue to the seller Jarkko Laukkanen as part of acquisition of J-Matic Oy and J-Matic Rent Oy

Boreo Plc has today 1 December 2022 signed and completed the acquisition of shares in J-Matic Oy and J-Matic Rent Oy, as separately communicated in an Investor news today.

As part of the transaction, Boreo will issue a c. 0.2 million euro directed share issuance to the seller of the Company, Jarkko Laukkanen. The amount of new shares issued is 5 000, at a price of 39,50 euros per share (based on the 30 days average volume weighted share price of Boreo on the Nasdaq Helsinki until 25 November 2022), representing c. 0.19 percent of Boreo’s outstanding shares and votes after the issuance. After the registration of the issued new shares, the total amount of shares outstanding for Boreo is 2 691 708.

The new shares are expected to be registered in the week beginning on 5 December 2022, based on average registration times. The new shares will establish shareholder rights as of registration date. The shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy main list within one banking day of registration of the shares on The Finnish Trade Register.

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.