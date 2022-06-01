Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Boreo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YEINT   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(YEINT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/31 11:05:07 am EDT
41.00 EUR    0.00%
02:01aBoreo has completed the acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy and executes a directed share issue to the owners Tony Aaltonen and Lassi Kuosmanen
GL
05/30Boreo expands its operations at Vantaa headquarters and Machinery Oy has acquired the GT Motor machining business
GL
05/30Boreo expands its operations at Vantaa headquarters and Machinery Oy has acquired the GT Motor machining business
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boreo has completed the acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy and executes a directed share issue to the owners Tony Aaltonen and Lassi Kuosmanen

06/01/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boreo Plc        Stock exchange release 1 June 2022 at 09:00 EET                       

Boreo has completed the acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy and executes a directed share issue to the owners Tony Aaltonen and Lassi Kuosmanen

Boreo Plc has today completed its acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy (“The Company”), initially communicated in a Stock exchange release on 3.5.2022. Boreo will consolidate The Company in its accounts from 1.6.2022 onwards.  

Boreo communicated on 3.5.2022 that it will finance part of the fixed price payment through a c. 0.9 million euro directed share issuance to the owners of The Company, Tony Aaltonen and Lassi Kuosmanen through his company. The amount of new shares issued is 18,786, at a price of 49,40 euros per share, representing c. 0.71 percent of Boreo’s outstanding shares and votes after the issuance. After the registration of the issued new shares, the total amount of shares outstanding for Boreo is 2 646 708.

The new shares are expected to be registered in the week beginning on 6.6.2022, based on average registration times. The shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy main list within one banking day of registration of the shares on The Finnish Trade Register.

Vantaa, 1 June 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs some 400 people in six countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.


All news about BOREO OYJ
02:01aBoreo has completed the acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy and executes a direct..
GL
05/30Boreo expands its operations at Vantaa headquarters and Machinery Oy has acquired the G..
GL
05/30Boreo expands its operations at Vantaa headquarters and Machinery Oy has acquired the G..
GL
05/30Boreo Expands Its Operations at Vantaa Headquarters
CI
05/19Transfer of Boreo Plc's own shares
GL
05/19Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Michaela von Wendt
GL
05/19Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Juhani Mykkänen
GL
05/19Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Camilla Grönholm
GL
05/19Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Jouni Grönroos
GL
05/19Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Juhani Mykkänen
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 159 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
Net Debt 2022 17,1 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 107 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart BOREO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Boreo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOREO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,00 €
Average target price 62,00 €
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kari Nerg Chief Executive Officer
Aku Rumpunen Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Simon Alexis Hallqvist Chairman
Michaela Elisabeth von Wendt Independent Director
Ralf Juhani Holmlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOREO OYJ-30.51%115
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.56%98 240
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.18%78 760
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.10%55 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.92%52 501
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.08%39 301