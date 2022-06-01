Boreo Plc Stock exchange release 1 June 2022 at 09:00 EET

Boreo has completed the acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy and executes a directed share issue to the owners Tony Aaltonen and Lassi Kuosmanen

Boreo Plc has today completed its acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy (“The Company”), initially communicated in a Stock exchange release on 3.5.2022. Boreo will consolidate The Company in its accounts from 1.6.2022 onwards.

Boreo communicated on 3.5.2022 that it will finance part of the fixed price payment through a c. 0.9 million euro directed share issuance to the owners of The Company, Tony Aaltonen and Lassi Kuosmanen through his company. The amount of new shares issued is 18,786, at a price of 49,40 euros per share, representing c. 0.71 percent of Boreo’s outstanding shares and votes after the issuance. After the registration of the issued new shares, the total amount of shares outstanding for Boreo is 2 646 708.

The new shares are expected to be registered in the week beginning on 6.6.2022, based on average registration times. The shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy main list within one banking day of registration of the shares on The Finnish Trade Register.

Vantaa, 1 June 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs some 400 people in six countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.