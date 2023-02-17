Advanced search
BOREO OYJ

2023-02-17
37.90 EUR   -2.07%
Boreo will publish its Financial Statements Release 2022 on 3 March 2023

02/17/2023 | 11:01am EST
BOREO PLC                        Investor news 17 February 2023 at 18:00 EET

Boreo will publish its Financial Statements Release 2022 on 3 March 2023

Boreo Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release 2022 on Friday, 3 March 2022 at 09:00 EET. The release will be available after the publication on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.

CEO Kari Nerg and CFO Aku Rumpunen will present the Financial Statements Report in a webcast on the same day at 11:00 EET. Webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented during the presentation.  

Webcast can be followed at: https://boreo.videosync.fi/2022-q4-results and the recording will be available afterwards at: www.boreo.com/investors.

Vantaa, 17 February 2023

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.



