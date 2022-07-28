Boreo will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 10 August 2022

Boreo Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report January−June 2022 on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at 09.00 EET. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.
Webcast, where company’s CEO Kari Nerg ja CFO Aku Rumpunen will present the Half Year Report, will be organized on a same day at 11.00 EET. Webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented upon the presentation.
Webcast can be followed at: https://boreo.videosync.fi/2022-q2/. Webcast will be recorded and will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.
Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.
Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel.
The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs over 400 people in eight countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.