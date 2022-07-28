Boreo will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 10 August 2022

Boreo Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report January−June 2022 on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at 09.00 EET. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors .

Webcast, where company’s CEO Kari Nerg ja CFO Aku Rumpunen will present the Half Year Report, will be organized on a same day at 11.00 EET. Webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented upon the presentation.

Webcast can be followed at: https://boreo.videosync.fi/2022-q2/ . Webcast will be recorded and will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors .

