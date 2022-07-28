Log in
    YEINT   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(YEINT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:23 2022-07-28 am EDT
41.90 EUR   +4.75%
11:01aBoreo will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 10 August 2022
GL
07/20Boreo Plc new shares registered to trade register
GL
07/01Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Aku Rumpunen
GL
Boreo will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 10 August 2022

07/28/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Boreo Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report January−June 2022 on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at 09.00 EET. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.

Webcast, where company’s CEO Kari Nerg ja CFO Aku Rumpunen will present the Half Year Report, will be organized on a same day at 11.00 EET. Webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented upon the presentation.  

Webcast can be followed at: https://boreo.videosync.fi/2022-q2/. Webcast will be recorded and will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.

Vantaa, 28 July 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs over 400 people in eight countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.


Financials
Sales 2022 159 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net Debt 2022 17,1 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 107 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 17,0%
Technical analysis trends BOREO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,00 €
Average target price 62,00 €
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kari Nerg Chief Executive Officer
Aku Rumpunen Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Simon Alexis Hallqvist Chairman
Michaela Elisabeth von Wendt Independent Director
Ralf Juhani Holmlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOREO OYJ-32.20%109
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.55%95 119
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.65%71 147
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.49%56 526
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-7.11%51 289
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.25%38 467