Changes in Boreo Plc’s own shares

Boreo announced today that it has sold its 90% shareholding in the electronic component distribution business in Russia (“YE Russia”) to companies controlled by Mr. Yrjö Pönni, current General Director and 10% shareholder of YE Russia (“Buyer”).

Buyer pays part of the purchase price with 8,000 shares in Boreo. The purchase of Boreo’s shares is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2022 to Board of Directors based on which maximum of 262,000 company’s own shares can be acquired and used for instance for acquisitions.

After the transaction, the company possesses 15,236 own shares.

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

Net sales of the Group’s continued operations in 2021 was 122 m€ and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. Boreo’s headquarter is located in Vantaa.