    YEINT   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(YEINT)
2022-08-09
46.80 EUR   +4.93%
07/28Boreo will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 10 August 2022
GL
07/20Boreo Plc new shares registered to trade register
GL
07/01Boreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Aku Rumpunen
GL
Changes in Boreo Plc's own shares

08/09/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
Boreo announced today that it has sold its 90% shareholding in the electronic component distribution business in Russia (“YE Russia”) to companies controlled by Mr. Yrjö Pönni, current General Director and 10% shareholder of YE Russia (“Buyer”).

Buyer pays part of the purchase price with 8,000 shares in Boreo. The purchase of Boreo’s shares is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2022 to Board of Directors based on which maximum of 262,000 company’s own shares can be acquired and used for instance for acquisitions.

After the transaction, the company possesses 15,236 own shares.

Vantaa, 9 August 2022

Boreo Plc
Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

Net sales of the Group’s continued operations in 2021 was 122 m€ and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. Boreo’s headquarter is located in Vantaa.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
Net Debt 2022 17,1 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 120 M 123 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Kari Nerg Chief Executive Officer
Aku Rumpunen Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Simon Alexis Hallqvist Chairman
Michaela Elisabeth von Wendt Independent Director
Ralf Juhani Holmlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOREO OYJ-24.41%122
KEYENCE CORPORATION-23.22%99 977
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.24%75 101
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.99%58 921
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.78%53 469
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.76%41 727