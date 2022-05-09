BOREO OYJ Stock exchange release 9 May 2022 at 12:00 EET

Correction to Boreo’s ESEF file attachment in 2021 Financial statements

Boreo published its financial statements for 2021 on 18 March 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The published ESEF file contained certain technical errors and did not open correctly in all file readers. The corrected ESEF attachment is available at company’s web pages and also attached to this release.

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen

CFO

mobile +358 40 556 3546

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs some 400 people in six countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.





