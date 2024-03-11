Inside information: Boreo Plc considers issuance of new EUR 20,000,000 capital securities (hybrid bond) and announces tender offer for its outstanding notes issued on 9 February 2022 BOREO PLC Inside information, Stock exchange release 11 March 2024 at 9:30 EET Inside information: Boreo Plc considers issuance of new EUR 20,000,000 capital securities (hybrid bond) and announces tender offer for its outstanding notes issued on 9 February 2022 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA AND OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Boreo Plc ("Boreo" or the "Company") announces its intention to issue a new EUR 20,000,000 capital securities (hybrid bond) (the "New Capital Securities"). At the same time, Boreo also invites today the holders of the outstanding EUR 20,000,000 8.000 per cent hybrid notes (ISIN code FI4000517594) issued on 9 February 2022 by Boreo (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 11 March 2024 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") (the "Tender Offer"). Holders of the Notes (the "Holders") are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on the procedures for participating in, the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer Memorandum is available from the dealer manager. Pursuant to the Tender Offer, Boreo proposes to accept for purchase any and all of the Notes. Boreo however reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to decide on the acceptance for purchase of the Notes, including not to accept any purchase of the Notes. Whether Boreo will purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer is subject, without limitation, to completion of the issue of the New Capital Securities (the "New Issue Condition"). The purchase price of the Notes is EUR 20,200 per EUR 20,000 in nominal amount of the Notes (equalling to 101.00 per cent of the nominal amount of the Notes). In addition, accrued and unpaid interest will be paid in respect of all Notes validly tendered and delivered and accepted for purchase. The issuance of New Capital Securities may take place in the near future, subject to market conditions. The Tender Offer period begins on 11 March 2024 and expires at 4:00 p.m. Finnish time on 15 March 2024, unless extended, re-opened or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Holders wishing to subscribe for New Capital Securities must make a separate application to subscribe for such New Capital Securities to the lead manager of the issue of the New Capital Securities. When considering allocations of the New Capital Securities, the Company intends to give priority to those investors who have validly tendered Notes prior to the pricing of the New Capital Securities. Such priority may be given for an aggregate nominal amount of the New Capital Securities (such amount, a "New Issue Allocation") up to the aggregate nominal amount of Notes subject to a Holder's valid Tender Instruction where an allocation of the New Capital Securities is also requested (such Tender Instruction, a "Tender and New Issue Allocation Instruction"), subject to the acceptance for purchase by the Company of the Notes so tendered. If the issuance of New Capital Securities is priced prior to the end of the Tender Period, valid tenders received prior to the pricing of the New Capital Securities or indication of firm intention to the Issuer or the Dealer Manager to tender the Notes and subscribe for New Capital Securities will be considered for priority in allocation of the New Capital Securities. Capital securities are instruments that are subordinated to the Company's other debt obligations and that are treated as equity in Boreo's IFRS financial statements. The capital securities do not confer to their holders the rights of shareholders and do not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders. OP Corporate Bank plc ("OP") acts as the lead manager for the issue of the New Capital Securities. OP also acts as dealer manager and as tender agent for the Tender Offer. Information in respect of the Tender Offer may be obtained from OP Corporate Bank plc, email: liabilitymanagement@op.fi / tel. +358 50 599 1281. Additional information: Kari Nerg CEO tel +358 44 341 8514 Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd Principal media www.boreo.com Boreo in brief: Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade. Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel. The Group's net sales in 2023 were EUR 161 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa. Important Information The distribution of this release and the invitation to tender the outstanding Notes is prohibited by law in certain countries. Persons into whose possession this release and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum may come are required to inform themselves about and comply with such restrictions. 