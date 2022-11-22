Advanced search
    YEINT   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(YEINT)
22 November 2022
40.00 EUR   -0.25%
Nordea initiated coverage of Boreo

11/22/2022 | 04:01am EST
BOREO PLC   Investor news  22 November 2022 at 11:00 EET

Nordea initiated coverage of Boreo

Equity research of Nordea has initiated the coverage on the Finnish serial acquirer Boreo Plc. Nordea’s first extensive company report on Boreo has been published today. Nordea’s analysts following Boreo are Mr Joni Sandvall and Mr Svante Krokfors. Research of Nordea are available at: https://research.nordea.com/CommissionedResearch.

”We are delighted to have recently seen, that the interest of international stakeholders towards the company has increased. The financial reporting started in the English language in Q122, the coverage initiated by SEB last week and the now initiated coverage by Nordea are important steps in our ambition to better serve the international friends of Boreo”, says Boreo CEO Kari Nerg.

Nordea, SEB and Inderes are now covering Boreo.

Vantaa, 22 November 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg
CEO

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.


 


Financials
Sales 2022 160 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 4,40 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
Net Debt 2022 31,8 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 107 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 16,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,10 €
Average target price 44,00 €
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kari Nerg Chief Executive Officer
Aku Rumpunen Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Simon Alexis Hallqvist Chairman
Michaela Elisabeth von Wendt Independent Director
Ralf Juhani Holmlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOREO OYJ-32.03%109
KEYENCE CORPORATION-18.55%102 038
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.36%81 847
EATON CORPORATION PLC-4.79%65 624
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.83%55 414
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.61%35 757