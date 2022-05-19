Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Boreo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YEINT   FI0009900724

BOREO OYJ

(YEINT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/19 09:15:22 am EDT
41.00 EUR   +3.54%
10:01aTransfer of Boreo Plc's own shares
GL
08:02aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Michaela von Wendt
GL
08:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Michaela von Wendt
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transfer of Boreo Plc's own shares

05/19/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOREO Plc                Stock exchange release 19 May 2022 at 17:00 EET

Transfer of Boreo Plc’s own shares

Based on the decision of the General Meeting held on 19 April 2022, Boreo Plc has on 18 May 2022 transferred a total of 1,145 own shares possessed by the company to the members of the Board of Directors of Boreo as part of the Board’s remuneration.

After the transfer, the company possesses 7,236 own shares.

Boreo Plc’s General Meeting on 19 April 2022 decided that the Board’s annual remuneration will be paid in company shares and money so that 40% of the remuneration is paid with company shares and 60% of the remuneration will be paid in cash. The remuneration for the Chairman of the Board will be paid fully in cash.

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen
CFO
mobile +358 40 556 3546

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs some 400 people in six countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.


All news about BOREO OYJ
10:01aTransfer of Boreo Plc's own shares
GL
08:02aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Michaela von Wendt
GL
08:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Michaela von Wendt
GL
08:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Ralf Holmlund
GL
08:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Juhani Mykkänen
GL
08:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Juhani Mykkänen
GL
08:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Jouni Grönroos
GL
08:01aBoreo Plc – Managers' transactions – Camilla Grönholm
GL
05/11Boreo Oyj – Managers' transactions – Jesse Petäjä
GL
05/11Boreo Oyj – Managers' transactions – Jesse Petäjä
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 159 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,72 M 4,72 M
Net Debt 2022 17,1 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 104 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart BOREO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Boreo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOREO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,60 €
Average target price 62,00 €
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kari Nerg Chief Executive Officer
Aku Rumpunen Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Simon Alexis Hallqvist Chairman
Michaela Elisabeth von Wendt Independent Director
Ralf Juhani Holmlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOREO OYJ-32.88%109
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.40%97 901
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.81%73 632
EATON CORPORATION PLC-17.04%54 471
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-7.08%49 626
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.34%37 699