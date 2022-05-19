BOREO Plc Stock exchange release 19 May 2022 at 17:00 EET

Transfer of Boreo Plc’s own shares

Based on the decision of the General Meeting held on 19 April 2022, Boreo Plc has on 18 May 2022 transferred a total of 1,145 own shares possessed by the company to the members of the Board of Directors of Boreo as part of the Board’s remuneration.

After the transfer, the company possesses 7,236 own shares.

Boreo Plc’s General Meeting on 19 April 2022 decided that the Board’s annual remuneration will be paid in company shares and money so that 40% of the remuneration is paid with company shares and 60% of the remuneration will be paid in cash. The remuneration for the Chairman of the Board will be paid fully in cash.

