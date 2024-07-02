Oslo Børs - Borregaard ASA - Mottatt søknad om notering av obligasjonslån

02 Jul 2024 09:16 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

Borgestad ASA

Oslo Børs har mottatt søknad om børsnotering av ISIN NO0012943838.

Markedsmisbruksforordningen (MAR) gjelder fra søknadstidspunktet, herunder
låntagers informasjonsplikt om innsideinformasjon.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

Borgestad ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

BORGESTAD

ISIN

NO0013256180

Symbol

BOR

Market

Oslo Børs

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Borgestad ASA published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 07:22:07 UTC.