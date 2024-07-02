Borgestad ASA is a Norway-based investment company. The Companyâs purpose is to run a shipping company and business within industry, property, trade and what relates to this, including participation in other companies and administrative services. The Group consists of three reportable segments: Property, Refractory and Other. The Property segment includes the Agora Bytom mall in Poland, which is the Company's largest investment. The Refractory segment develops, manufactures and delivers refractory products, installations and concept solutions to industrial customers through the Hoganas Borgestad Group. Borgestad's refractory materials contribute to an efficient utilization of energy, while the Other segment mainly consists of operations in the parent Company Borgestad ASA and the holding companies Borgestad Industries AS and Borgestad Industries AB.