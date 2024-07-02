02 Jul 2024 09:16 CEST
Borgestad ASA
Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0012943838 to be admitted to
stock exchange listing.
The Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) applies from the time the application has been
made, including the issuer's disclosure obligation on inside information.
Oslo Børs Newspoint
BORGESTAD
NO0013256180
BOR
Oslo Børs
