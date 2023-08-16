Q2 2023 presentation
August 2023
Continued increase of activity in Agora Bytom
Latest trends and developments
▪ Turnover among the tenants in Agora Bytom increased with 7.1% in H1
2023 compared to H1 2022
Revenue development (NOKm)1
Growth:
-7 %
11 %
8 %
19 %
17 %
▪ Number of visitors in H1 2023 increased with 5.4% compared to H1 2022,
in the last twelve months c. 4.8 million visitors has visited Agora Bytom
▪ Agora Bytom has a good position in the local market with high occupancy
-
Agora Bytom is consistently working to further develop the shopping
centre, despite challenges in relation to reduced purchased power and
high inflation
-
The rental market is still active, and Agora Bytom has several ongoing
negotiations with potential tenants
60,6
54,7
65,5
15,1
17,7
▪ During Q2 2023, as previously communicated, leased areas of several
tenants have been changed
- Thus, several larger tenants has been temporarily closed, around 25%
of the areas opened in mid-July, 50% of the areas opened in August,
while the remaining 25% are expected to open in November 2023
2021
2022
Q2 2023 LTM
Q2'22
Q2'23
EBITDA development (NOKm)1
Margin: 51 %
55 %
56 %
56 %
55 %
▪ Borgestad estimates that revenue and EBITDA going forward will be
relatively stable
33,3
27,7
36,6
8,59,8
2021
2022
Q2 2023 LTM
Q2'22
Q2'23
Note: 1) Figures excluding sale of Borgestad Næringspark in 2021 figures
Continued improvement in retail sales and footfall
Latest trends and developments
- Turnover at Agora Bytom were up 10.6 % LTM end of June 2023 compared to LTM end of June 2022
- By June-end 2023, footfall improved by ~0.9% year-on-year, while LTM end of June 2023 footfall increased by 6.3 % compared to LTM end of June 2022.
- The Polish economy has slowed down a little
- GDP decreased with 0.2% in March 2023 (YoY)
- Registered unemployment at 5.1% as of May 2023, which is the same as in May 2022
- Inflation decreased to 11.5 % for June 2023 (YoY), compared to peak at 18.4 % in February 2023 (YoY).
Retail sales (turnover '18-'23)
25,000,000
20,000,000
15,000,000
10,000,000
5,000,000
0
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
- Consumer confidence increased to -28 points in June 2023, after falling to -44 points in June 2022
Footfall (Agora monthly footfall '18-'23)
600,000
500,000
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
1) As on 25 June 2023, compared with 26 June 2022
Diversified tenant base
Comments
- Wault by area = 3.33 years
- Wault by income = 3.36 years
- Due date for top ten tenants are spread, first due date in 2024, then next in 2027
- Several ongoing negotiations with potential new leases
- Contract duration risk has decreased heavily after Covid
Highly diversified tenant base
Lettable area per tenant
100.0%
58.9%
2.4%
2.4%
2.7%
2.9%
4.3%
4.4%
4.4%
7.5%
4.6%
5.4%
Tenant 1
Tenant 2 Tenant 3 Tenant 4 Tenant 5 Tenant 6 Tenant 7 Tenant 8 Tenant 9 Tenant 10 Others
Total
Tenant mix
Contract duration (sq.m)1)
Retail Others
39.9%
4.5%
Office & warehouse 8,5%
2.5%
39,7% Fashion
Specialist shops
9,5%
6,2%
15.9%
13.2%
Food & Supermarket
12.2%
9.0%
3.9%
5.9%
17,3%
Entertainment
8,0%
3.7%
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
> 2029
Coffee & Restaurants
Health & Beauty
1) As per original lease end date, i.e. without considering option to extend the lease period
Industry segment with continued growth in both revenues and
EBITDA
Recent trends and developments
▪ In
Q2 2023, the refractory segment had a turnover of NOK 299.0m
-
EBITDA for Q2 2023 increased by NOK 6.3m compared to Q2 2022
Revenue development (NOKm)
Growth: 6%
2 %
11 %
10 %
33 %
-
In 2022, refractory products were significantly impacted by increased
prices for raw materials and energy costs. So far in 2023, the price
development of raw materials have been relatively stable
-
Going forward, Höganäs Borgestad expects that the prices of the input
factors and refractory products will slightly decrease because of
reduced demand, which is due to lower activity in the steel industry
-
Höganäs Borgestad decreased stock levels with NOK 14.9m in Q2
2023 compared to Q1 2023, and estimate a continuing decrease before
969,2
855,3870,8
224,7
299,0
2023 year end
▪ Several of Höganäs Borgestad's customers has reduced their production
due to lower demand and lower prices to customers
- At the same time, several of the customers will utilize the coming
period to upgrade and maintain their applications, which will increase
revenue within installations
▪ Höganäs Borgestad has a good order backlog both within installation
business and service assignment
▪ Höganäs Borgestad expects activity in Q3 2023 to remain at the same
level as in Q3 2022
▪ On 1 August 2023, Frode Martinussen started as the new CEO of
Höganäs Borgestad
▪ On 7 July 2023 the Court of Arbitration in Wien informed Macon AB, a
subsidiary of Borgestad ASA, that the customer must pay EUR 5.8m to
Macon AB
2021
2022
Q2 2023 LTM
Q2'22
Q2'23
EBITDA development (NOKm)
Margin: 3 %
4 %
4 %
1 %
3 %
39,9
31,9
24,3
9,1
2,8
2021
2022
Q2 2023 LTM
Q2'22
Q2'23
