Continued increase of activity in Agora Bytom

Latest trends and developments

Turnover among the tenants in Agora Bytom increased with 7.1% in H1

2023 compared to H1 2022

Revenue development (NOKm)1

Growth:

-7 %

11 %

8 %

19 %

17 %

Number of visitors in H1 2023 increased with 5.4% compared to H1 2022,

in the last twelve months c. 4.8 million visitors has visited Agora Bytom

Agora Bytom has a good position in the local market with high occupancy

-

Agora Bytom is consistently working to further develop the shopping

centre, despite challenges in relation to reduced purchased power and

high inflation

-

The rental market is still active, and Agora Bytom has several ongoing

negotiations with potential tenants

60,6

54,7

65,5

15,1

17,7

During Q2 2023, as previously communicated, leased areas of several

tenants have been changed

- Thus, several larger tenants has been temporarily closed, around 25%

of the areas opened in mid-July, 50% of the areas opened in August,

while the remaining 25% are expected to open in November 2023

2021

2022

Q2 2023 LTM

Q2'22

Q2'23

EBITDA development (NOKm)1

Margin: 51 %

55 %

56 %

56 %

55 %

Borgestad estimates that revenue and EBITDA going forward will be

relatively stable

33,3

27,7

36,6

8,59,8

2021

2022

Q2 2023 LTM

Q2'22

Q2'23

Note: 1) Figures excluding sale of Borgestad Næringspark in 2021 figures

2

Continued improvement in retail sales and footfall

Latest trends and developments

  • Turnover at Agora Bytom were up 10.6 % LTM end of June 2023 compared to LTM end of June 2022
  • By June-end 2023, footfall improved by ~0.9% year-on-year, while LTM end of June 2023 footfall increased by 6.3 % compared to LTM end of June 2022.
  • The Polish economy has slowed down a little
    • GDP decreased with 0.2% in March 2023 (YoY)
    • Registered unemployment at 5.1% as of May 2023, which is the same as in May 2022
    • Inflation decreased to 11.5 % for June 2023 (YoY), compared to peak at 18.4 % in February 2023 (YoY).

Retail sales (turnover '18-'23)

25,000,000

20,000,000

15,000,000

10,000,000

5,000,000

0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

  • Consumer confidence increased to -28 points in June 2023, after falling to -44 points in June 2022

Footfall (Agora monthly footfall '18-'23)

600,000

500,000

400,000

300,000

200,000

100,000

0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

1) As on 25 June 2023, compared with 26 June 2022

3

Diversified tenant base

Comments

  • Wault by area = 3.33 years
  • Wault by income = 3.36 years
  • Due date for top ten tenants are spread, first due date in 2024, then next in 2027
  • Several ongoing negotiations with potential new leases
  • Contract duration risk has decreased heavily after Covid

Highly diversified tenant base

Lettable area per tenant

100.0%

58.9%

2.4%

2.4%

2.7%

2.9%

4.3%

4.4%

4.4%

7.5%

4.6%

5.4%

Tenant 1

Tenant 2 Tenant 3 Tenant 4 Tenant 5 Tenant 6 Tenant 7 Tenant 8 Tenant 9 Tenant 10 Others

Total

Tenant mix

Contract duration (sq.m)1)

Retail Others

39.9%

4.5%

Office & warehouse 8,5%

2.5%

39,7% Fashion

Specialist shops

9,5%

6,2%

15.9%

13.2%

Food & Supermarket

12.2%

9.0%

3.9%

5.9%

17,3%

Entertainment

8,0%

3.7%

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

> 2029

Coffee & Restaurants

Health & Beauty

1) As per original lease end date, i.e. without considering option to extend the lease period

4

Industry segment with continued growth in both revenues and

EBITDA

Recent trends and developments

In

Q2 2023, the refractory segment had a turnover of NOK 299.0m

-

EBITDA for Q2 2023 increased by NOK 6.3m compared to Q2 2022

Revenue development (NOKm)

Growth: 6%

2 %

11 %

10 %

33 %

-

In 2022, refractory products were significantly impacted by increased

prices for raw materials and energy costs. So far in 2023, the price

development of raw materials have been relatively stable

-

Going forward, Höganäs Borgestad expects that the prices of the input

factors and refractory products will slightly decrease because of

reduced demand, which is due to lower activity in the steel industry

-

Höganäs Borgestad decreased stock levels with NOK 14.9m in Q2

2023 compared to Q1 2023, and estimate a continuing decrease before

969,2

855,3870,8

224,7

299,0

2023 year end

Several of Höganäs Borgestad's customers has reduced their production

due to lower demand and lower prices to customers

- At the same time, several of the customers will utilize the coming

period to upgrade and maintain their applications, which will increase

revenue within installations

Höganäs Borgestad has a good order backlog both within installation

business and service assignment

Höganäs Borgestad expects activity in Q3 2023 to remain at the same

level as in Q3 2022

On 1 August 2023, Frode Martinussen started as the new CEO of

Höganäs Borgestad

On 7 July 2023 the Court of Arbitration in Wien informed Macon AB, a

subsidiary of Borgestad ASA, that the customer must pay EUR 5.8m to

Macon AB

2021

2022

Q2 2023 LTM

Q2'22

Q2'23

EBITDA development (NOKm)

Margin: 3 %

4 %

4 %

1 %

3 %

39,9

31,9

24,3

9,1

2,8

2021

2022

Q2 2023 LTM

Q2'22

Q2'23

5

