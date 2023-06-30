(Alliance News) - The Borgosesia Spa group on Friday concluded the purchase of a shopping center with an area of approximately 5,300 square meters located on the Giovi state highway in the municipality of Vertemate con Minoprio in the province of Como, leased to a plurality of tenants for a base annual rent of EUR400,000 plus contractual indexations.

The special opportunities-which were finalized through the purchase of a corporate vehicle tenant of the center on the basis of a lease agreement and to which, in this context, a value of EUR5 million was attributed-allowed the group to close the first half of the financial year with new investments up 28 percent from the previous year and amounting, in absolute value, to EUR22.5 million.

Borgosesia on Friday closed in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR0.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

