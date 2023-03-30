Advanced search
    IT0003217335

BORGOSESIA S.P.A.

(BO)
  Report
2023-03-29
0.8000 EUR    0.00%
Borgosesia closes 2022 with rising profit; cash flow is negative

03/30/2023 | 02:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - Borgosesia Spa reported that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR8.2 million, up from EUR7.9 million in the previous year.

Production volume grew to EUR25.6 million from EUR18.5 million, and gross margin from operating activities increased to ERU15.8 million from EUR15 million a year earlier.

Ebitda rose slightly to EUR12.3 million from EUR12 milioin the previous year.

The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.024 per share.

Consolidated cash flow is negative due to new investments of EUR4.6 million from the positive figure of EUR5.5 million in 2021. Consolidated net debt is EUR39.3 million from EUR27.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Borgosesia made investments already in the portfolio of EUR28.8 million, up 32% from 2021, while new investments amounted to EUR32.4 million, up 46% year-on-year, of which EUR9.6 million related to the purchase of non-performing mortgage single name loans of a nominal EUR25.7 million with "reposses strategy"; EUR22.2 million related to the direct purchase of real estate under "special situation & opportunities"; EUR600.000 million regarding the purchase of non-performing single name mortgage loans of nominal EUR1 million with "collection strategy".

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 23,6 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2022 8,00 M 8,67 M 8,67 M
Net Debt 2022 56,0 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,2 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 €
Average target price 1,50 €
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
Managers and Directors
Mauro Girardi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Davide Schiffer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauro Gasparini Head-Technical Office
Fabio Greuter Compliance Manager
Nicolas Corrente Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORGOSESIA S.P.A.12.99%41
BLACKSTONE INC.12.76%59 095
KKR & CO. INC.10.15%43 357
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.91%33 726
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-5.09%16 756
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION18.94%14 379
