(Alliance News) - Borgosesia Spa announced on Monday that, through Borgosesia Real Estate Srl, the group has finalized the sale of minority stakes -- purchased for EUR2 million in June 2022 -- held in Le Caviere Elba Island Resort and Le Caviere Gest, for a consideration of EUR4 million, of which EUR1 million will be discharged by the acquiring party by June 30, 2025.

Le Caviere Elba Island Resort is the owner of a hotel tourist residence consisting of 14 prestigious villas on Elba Island while Le Caviere Gest is the company in charge of their management.

The sale price of the investments is aligned with the price at which they are recorded in the group's consolidated financial statements based on their respective fair values, the company said in a note.

Borgosesia's stock is flat at EUR0.68 per share.

