(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Borgosesia Spa on Friday approved the consolidated half-year financial statements ended June 30, reporting a group profit of EUR3.2 million down from EUR4.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Production volume is EUR13.3 million from EUR11.5 million in H1 2022.

Ebitda is EUR6.6 million down from EUR7.6 million in the same period last year.

Ebit, on the other hand, is EUR6.2 million, down from EUR7.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

Consolidated net financial debt was EUR54.8 million, up from EUR39.3 million as of Dec. 31 when it was EUR39.3 million.

As for the future, "the directors believe that the management performance for the current year, although it may be affected by the effects induced by the current macroeconomic context, may allow the achievement of a positive result in line with the forecasts formulated in the 2021-26 Business Plan."

Borgosesia's stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR0.66 per share.

